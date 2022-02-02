Those laws were highly specific about heritage: A “full Jew” was one who had three Jewish grandparents. Jews with fewer than three Jewish grandparents, particularly if they were married to a non-Jewish spouse, might “enjoy” the mixed status of “mischling,” or “mongrel.” The categories were based on calculating the amount of Jewish blood in a person’s veins. There were no tests applied to how religious the Jews were. Nazis murdered secular Jews and religious Jews; they murdered Jews who had converted to Catholicism and Jews who had denounced Judaism. They described the physical attributes of the Jewish race: how long our noses were, how our faces were shaped, what size our brains might be. To describe the Holocaust as “not about race” betrays a profound ignorance of what the Holocaust entailed. But it reflects a relatively new prevailing notion that Jews, in America at least, are part of the White power structure — that we can’t be oppressed in the same way that other minorities are, and that we don’t need the same kind of support from allies that others do.