Biometrics, techniques of measuring parts of the body like fingerprints and faces, emerged as a quantitative method for eugenics research in anthropology and statistics during the second half of the 19th century. Coined by the anthropologist Francis Galton in 1883, eugenics was the “‘science’ of improving human stock by giving ‘the more suitable races or strains of blood a better chance of prevailing speedily over the less suitable.’” Galton and other British anthropologists and statisticians, as well as their European and North American counterparts, used anthropometrics, a biometric research field aimed at measuring human mental and physical characteristics, to develop empirical evidence for their eugenic projects and policies. This research also informed justifications for colonial and empire-building projects.