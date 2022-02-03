Jeremy W. Peters’s “Insurgency” is not the first attempt to take a long view of how the party of Lincoln became the party of Donald. “In many ways, the GOP had been Donald Trump’s for decades,” Peters argues, an idea more notable for the path it chooses than for its destination. Journalists such as Tim Alberta, with his comprehensive 2019 account, “American Carnage,” disenchanted thinkers on the right such as Max Boot (“The Corrosion of Conservatism”) and embittered campaign strategists such as Stuart Stevens (“It Was All a Lie”) have also peered back and found elements of Trumpism within the Republican Party well before Trump became its organizing principle. But Peters does not dwell on the excuses of the GOP establishment, nor does he plumb the debates over conservative orthodoxy. Instead, he emphasizes the activists, the operatives and particularly the right-wing media figures who helped mold the party into its Trump-ready state. It is a partial history, and it is not always obvious that its protagonists and scenes carry the influence that the author imagines. But “Insurgency” is persuasive in suggesting that the long-term transformation of the Republican Party is one in which a style of politics has overpowered, and then suffocated, any remnant of its substance.