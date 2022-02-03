In 1964, the Supreme Court held in New York Times v. Sullivan that government officials could only win defamation lawsuits if they could show that false statements about them had been made with “actual malice” — that is, by someone who knew that the statements were false, or who recklessly disregarded that possibility. The court later extended this rule to defamation suits brought by public figures more generally, and in the intervening decades, the “Sullivan rule” became emblematic of the United States’ famously speech-protective approach to the regulation of the press.
The trial set to begin Thursday between Sarah Palin and the New York Times (after a delay for Palin’s covid-19 diagnosis) will hinge on the Sullivan rule. Whether Palin can prove that the Times defamed her in 2017 when it editorialized that “the link … was clear” between Palin’s campaign rhetoric and a 2011 mass shooting will depend on interpretation of the rule. So will similar cases elsewhere: an appeal pending between Cardi B. and a celebrity vlogger who defamed her by spreading false rumors about her private life, and a lawsuit that Dominion Voting Systems has brought against Fox News after the cable news channel reported that the company’s voting machines worked incorrectly during the 2020 election. Because “actual malice” is hard to prove, these cases will be difficult, although not impossible, to win.
Defenders of the decision argue that this is a good thing, because it prevents politicians and celebrities from using libel lawsuits to punish media organizations that publish critical stories about them. For many decades, this was the consensus view, and it probably still is.
But over the past few years, a growing number of scholars, judges and politicians have argued that the Sullivan rule does more harm than good, by removing any incentive for journalists and other public speakers to be careful with the truth. A prominent Democratic election lawyer sent Twitter aflutter last weekend with a (now-deleted) tweet that suggested Sullivan should be revisited, with many journalists rushing to the decision’s defense. Sullivan’s critics argue the actual malice standard might have made sense in 1964, when the primary players in the public sphere were large media organizations like the Times that had a vested interest in being perceived as reliable disseminators of news — but that it makes no sense today, when anyone can spread misinformation so long as they have the social media followers to do so.
These arguments have persuaded some of the most powerful judges in the land. Last year, both Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch wrote opinions that said Sullivan should be overruled. These dissents have given some hope — and others heart palpitations — that the rule is not long for this world. Some have suggested, for example, that Palin’s lawsuit against the Times might provide a vehicle for the Supreme Court to overturn, or substantially limit, the Sullivan rule.
It's rather strange that such a heated debate is raging over the “actual malice” standard. These words that are now a lodestar of constitutional law almost didn’t make it into Sullivan at all. None of the litigants in that case argued for such a rule, nor was there much debate about it during oral argument. Justice William Brennan, who wrote the opinion in the case, claimed his clerks came up with it in chambers. Perhaps unsurprisingly for a rule fashioned on the fly, there really is much to criticize about it.
The standard isn’t necessarily always good for either publishers or public figures. On the one hand, it removes any legal incentive for those who write about public officials or public figures to vigorously fact-check the news — and consequently, perhaps, contributes to diminishing public faith in the credibility of the news media. On the other, it also makes defamation cases very expensive to litigate, especially for publishers defending them: The standard focuses trials on the famously difficult-to-answer questions of knowledge and intent, frequently requiring extensive discovery as a result. This allows motivated actors to use the threat of litigation to deter media organizations from reporting critically about them. And the rule also prevents public-figure plaintiffs whose reputations are brutally damaged by merely negligent falsehoods from claiming any recovery. Critics argue that these problems with the actual malice standard mean that the law should return to the pre-Sullivan status quo, when state legislatures and Congress were free to fashion whatever liability rule for defamation cases they desired.
The decision’s defenders argue that these costs are worth it. And it’s true that returning to the pre-Sullivan standard would create problems of its own. Most important, it would leave journalists and other public speakers vulnerable to the kind of politically motivated litigation that the Times faced in 1964, when, after the newspaper published an advertisement containing minor factual inaccuracies about civil rights movement in Alabama, a phalanx of segregationist forces tried to use libel suits to run the paper out of business — and almost succeeded. No one who cares about an independent press in the United States should view the return of this state of affairs as a positive development.
But the Sullivan rule is not the only mechanism one could devise to protect press freedom against vexatious litigation. There are many other changes to the law that could be made to make defamation lawsuits less expensive and ensure that public figures and officials could more easily defend their reputation when defamed. Most obvious among these are damage caps, which could be used instead of the actual malice rule to limit the possibility that libel lawsuits could drive media organizations out of business. Members of the Supreme Court have argued for this reform for decades, and it would provide an elegant solution to many of the problems that beset contemporary libel law. Stronger statutory protection against politically motivated litigation, at both the state and the federal, could also help reconcile protection for reputation with press freedom in the Internet age. Changes to court procedure could limit discovery and otherwise shorten the length and expense of libel trials so that media organizations don’t have to dedicate as much time, energy and money to defending them. And venue rules could help ensure that media organizations do not get hauled into court before hostile out-of-state juries.
Rather than talking seriously about these kind of reforms, though, debates about the future of libel law overwhelmingly focus on the Sullivan standard, divorced from the rules and facts surrounding it. Perhaps that’s not surprising: The rule is an icon of American constitutional law and unique in the common law world. It’s an emblem of American free speech exceptionalism and a source of pride. But it’s also, to some extent, an accident of history. We need not let Sullivan limit our imagination of how First Amendment law could better serve the public interest in a vastly different media environment from the one in which the decision was originally handed down.