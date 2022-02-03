Last month, McSweeney’s published a devastating piece of satire by John Moe titled “What your favorite Sad Dad band says about you.” I am not saying it is as accurate as it is funny; I’m saying Moe’s piece stared directly into my soul. Of the bands listed in the article my fave is Death Cab for Cutie, and the first sentence of what it says about me is, “Academia isn’t nearly as much fun as people think it is, but it’s nice being on the other side of the tenure process.” All I’m saying is, “What black magic is this?!”