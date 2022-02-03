Most of my Gen X demographic had a good-natured/slightly haunted laugh at Moe’s scary-good descriptions of subcultures and then moved on. I have to write four columns a week, however, and cannot shake how well those vignettes captured my demo.
So … why limit this exercise to bands? Why not Sad Dad international relations theories?!
This is not as much of a non sequitur as you might think. While international relations (IR) paradigms were all the rage back when I was in graduate school, the past decade has mostly de-emphasized these grand theories. Indeed, in the past decade an entire scholarly literature about the end of international relations theory has emerged.
Of course, IR theory never really goes away. It just buries itself deep inside the mind of the scholar. Many of my colleagues — you know who you are — will claim to reject paradigmatic thinking while implicitly accepting one IR theory or another.
Which one? Well, read below to see which vignette best describes you. (In keeping with the Sad Dad theme, only approaches that were mainstream more than 25 years ago will be discussed.)
Realism
The problem, you think to yourself while sipping a whiskey, is not that you are surrounded by idiots at work — it’s that you’re surrounded by enthusiastic idiots at work. Who cares if it’s Claire’s birthday and everyone is getting together virtually to sing to her on Zoom? When did this become a “have-to” function? Contrived expressions of togetherness are so grating. They almost always conflict with your favorite activity, which is to sit in the dark and chuckle silently to yourself about the fallibility of man. You haven’t watched a television show since “The Sopranos.”
Liberalism
Exactly when did hating on Aaron Sorkin become a thing? Sure, sometimes all his characters sound alike, but smart and snappy dialogue never goes out of style. Sometimes, late at night, you’ll watch an old “West Wing” episode while surfing your phone. You are particularly fond of looking at Facebook’s “On This Day” feature because it reminds you of when people actually went out. You are fully aware of which bookshelf in your house would look best on camera.
Marxism
You overdosed on either outrage or too much craft beer sometime between 2008 and 2016.
Constructivism
You were into edibles way before everyone else and still chuckle fondly at that absurd Maureen Dowd column. Biking was a fun hobby until the local cycling group became a beehive for local gossip. The whole idea of fashion seemed absurd back in the day, but in recent years you have begun to appreciate that a tailored suit has its advantages. You have completely given up on wearing hats.
Bureaucratic politics
When did people forget how to cook? It’s not that hard! The key is to buy quality ingredients and not get too cute with the recipe. You think about this perfectly obvious point from time to time as you sip your one glass of pinot noir a day while making your homemade marinara sauce (the secret recipe is cilantro). You claim to be over pop culture but are nonetheless obsessed with continuity errors in the Star Wars saga.