“Good language is a product of discerning love,” he observes in a passage praising the sophistication of one of his mother’s favorite Bengali poets — and there is no shortage of good language in this book. But there is also a noticeable reticence when it comes to love that isn’t primarily academic or professional. This book has very little to say about Nabaneeta Dev Sen, the Bengali poet he married in 1960 and divorced in 1973, or Eva Colorni, to whom he was married from 1978 until her death in 1985, or Emma Rothschild, his wife since 1991. “I sometimes think that so much has been written in literature about love and so little about friendship that there is a real need to redress the difference,” Sen says by way of partial explanation. Still, many of the colleagues, teachers, students and friends who appear on these pages are treated with similar reserve: They’re “talented,” “brilliant,” “original.” Sen’s own children are simply “wonderful.”