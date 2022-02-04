Arndt and Tautz show in many ways how bees depend on the forest and how the forest depends on bees. Their book tells an important story, but it is the photos that make this story come alive. Arndt shot more than 74,000 pictures over an eight-month period to capture these secret lives. He shows the bees at all stages of life — from the tiny eggs glued to the bottom of their cells to the fat larvae they later become to the ghostly-white pupae they transform into as they await adulthood. From his images, we learn to discern the flat-capped brood cells that signify gestating worker bees from the domed-capped cells that foretell the arrival of drone, or male, bees. We see emerging adult bees gnawing open the caps to their cells. We see the bees collecting and carrying pollen back to their nest. The pollen is pressed tightly into open cells, stored for later use. Each image is crisp and detailed, a wonder to look at and study.