But Mallaby’s angle is fresh. Most people who write about Silicon Valley do so from the viewpoint of entrepreneurs who built companies with the backing of venture capitalists. Mallaby writes from the perspective of the venture capitalists themselves. He tells his story through an accumulation of smaller stories, each one phenomenally detailed and engaging. In so doing, he’s written a book that is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand modern-day Silicon Valley and even our economy writ large.
Start with the characters who populate Mallaby’s book. In a bit of a contrarian spin, he traces the founding of venture capital to 1957, when a group of eight engineers wanted to break free of a company that had been started by William Shockley (regarded as the father of the semiconductor) because they were “fed up with Shockley’s heavy-handed leadership.” With financing from a New York broker named Arthur Rock, who in 1961 quit the brokerage business and moved to San Francisco, they started a semiconductor company called Fairchild. Mallaby reports that by 2014, an “astonishing 70 percent of the publicly traded tech companies in the Valley could trace their lineage to Fairchild.”
Some of the stories Mallaby tells, like that of Apple, may be well known, but he brings fresh details to them. When Apple set out to raise money, many established VCs refused to invest with the very odd-seeming Steve Jobs, but they kept passing Jobs’s name along. Eventually, Jobs and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak found their way to an engineer named Mike Markkula, who had made his money at Fairchild (of course) and was arguably the Valley’s first angel investor, meaning an entrepreneur who after getting rich becomes a venture capitalist themselves. Once Apple had money, and the whispers started to spread, everyone wanted in. (Independent thinking is only worth so much.) Rock even shut out a young partner named Dick Kramlich because there wasn’t enough Apple equity to share.
But Kramlich got the last laugh. A London-based friend of his came to visit, so desperate to invest in Apple that he sat in the company’s lobby all day. Eventually, he was told he’d gotten lucky: That very day, Wozniak had decided to sell $450,000 of equity. He wanted to buy a house. The friend gave Kramlich half of his stake, which was a bigger share than any other VC had gotten. Mallaby says that while Kramlich generally stays quiet about his windfall, “on the front gate of [his] San Francisco home, the iron handle is shaped like an apple.”
Mallaby also recounts stories from the early days of Facebook, such as when Mark Zuckerberg arrived at the offices of a prominent VC firm called Accel Ventures with a business card that said “I’m CEO . . . bitch!” and refused to speak for more than two minutes about his vision. Accel wasn’t deterred by the rudeness because, as a firm, it had focused on something it called “the prepared mind,” and it had decided that characters like Zuckerberg fit the profile. Nor in those days — when bad behavior and rampant sexism were sure signs of brilliance — was it put off by a mural in the women’s bathroom of the nascent Facebook of one naked woman embracing the legs of another.
In what might be the book’s most controversial — but also convincing — segment, Mallaby argues that Silicon Valley effectively created China’s technology boom. He details how the Chinese VCs that emerged were “quasi-American” in their educations, professional formations and approach to venture capital. “Both Chinese and foreign observers tend to ascribe the nation’s technology success to the country’s supposedly farseeing political leaders,” Mallaby writes. “But the truth is more surprising. Far from vindicating the industrial strategy of the Communist Party, China’s tech success was a triumph for the financial model created by Arthur Rock.”
Later, Mallaby returns to China to wonder about the new geopolitics of venture capital, now that in both countries, leaders are “less inclined to see globalization as a win-win and more inclined to view the world in terms of competition.” He adds, “Venture capital has become a pillar of national power; it cannot be left out of geopolitical calculations.”
Unlike most journalists who write about Silicon Valley, Mallaby doesn’t treat the people he profiles as invincibles, superheroes who simply aren’t capable of screwing up. Kleiner Perkins was once the Valley’s most celebrated firm; lead partner John Doerr, whose investments included Amazon and Google, was “magnetic and messianic” and “the go-to investor for fearless founders.” But Kleiner got culture wrong. In part because no one could say no to Doerr, the firm made a number of beautifully intentioned but failed bets on cleantech energy, despite the fact that its capital needs and dependence on government policy make it a very different industry than software.
The schadenfreude can be quite delightful. Take Goldman Sachs, which essentially told partner Syaru Shirley Lin to get lost when she served up an investment in the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba on a silver platter. Senior people at Goldman insisted that she offload the $1.7 million stake she’d taken. Upon Alibaba’s IPO, that stake would have been worth an astounding $4.5 billion.
As the amount of money going toward technology investments has exploded and the cult of founders has tipped over into excess — hello, WeWork’s Adam Neumann, who burned through billions of dollars, some of it spent on private planes and over-the-top offices, and almost bankrupted his company — the questions about venture capital have grown. Are venture capitalists better at enriching themselves than developing useful businesses? Does venture capital make the world a better place, or does it just skim money? Does pushing entrepreneurs to grow at the speed of light cause the implosion of businesses that might have been successful, while destroying everything else in their path? Is it the power law, or something that sounds far less pretentious — namely, dumb luck — that creates a successful VC? Why is venture capital dominated by a small group of mostly White men?
Mallaby raises all these questions and more, but in the end, he’s an unabashed defender of venture capital. He says, and it’s true, that while luck does play a role, the stories he tells show that isn’t the only factor that makes a VC firm succeed. He argues that most of the out-of-control behavior at Big Tech has happened after companies have grown beyond venture capital, and that it is not up to VCs to rein them in but rather government and society. About the complaint that the Valley has turned its focus to businesses that are socially useless, he points to venture capital’s financing of cleantech and Boston-based Flagship Pioneering’s backing of coronavirus vaccine developer Moderna. He argues that WeWork-type excess has been enabled not by venture capitalists but rather by the flood of money from mutual funds and banks, which in their desperation to grab hold of the magic fail in their due diligence. The only true cause for concern, according to Mallaby, is that venture capitalists seem to prefer to finance White men and that the Valley is too often a “mirror-tocracy” rather than a “meritocracy.”
Mallaby makes good points. He caused me to question some of my skepticism about venture capital. But there’s a tension in part of his argument, because he also acknowledges that “venture capital is suitable only” for a small minority of entrepreneurs who have steep ambitions and are willing “to take the risk of growing fast.” With more and more money flooding in, will the capital go to companies that might have been better off without it? And can investors who have gotten used to the dopamine hits from low-capital, high-growth software businesses tolerate businesses that may take more money and time to develop? I guess the good news is that we’re likely to find out.
Bethany McLean is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair and the author of “Saudi America: The Truth About Fracking and How It’s Changing the World.”
The Power Law
Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future
By Sebastian Mallaby
Penguin Press. 482 pp. $30