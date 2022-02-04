Mallaby raises all these questions and more, but in the end, he’s an unabashed defender of venture capital. He says, and it’s true, that while luck does play a role, the stories he tells show that isn’t the only factor that makes a VC firm succeed. He argues that most of the out-of-control behavior at Big Tech has happened after companies have grown beyond venture capital, and that it is not up to VCs to rein them in but rather government and society. About the complaint that the Valley has turned its focus to businesses that are socially useless, he points to venture capital’s financing of cleantech and Boston-based Flagship Pioneering’s backing of coronavirus vaccine developer Moderna. He argues that WeWork-type excess has been enabled not by venture capitalists but rather by the flood of money from mutual funds and banks, which in their desperation to grab hold of the magic fail in their due diligence. The only true cause for concern, according to Mallaby, is that venture capitalists seem to prefer to finance White men and that the Valley is too often a “mirror-tocracy” rather than a “meritocracy.”