The cases highlighted in “Just Pursuit” include murder, rape, child abuse and theft. But the case of the illegal immigrant was one she would never forget. She spent the rest of her time in that office pushing the boundaries of office policy and challenging norms when she believed that justice was not being served. In a subsequent case, Coates effectively ground the court proceedings to a halt when a young Black man, arrested on a warrant, ardently protested that he had been misidentified. Both the judge and her fellow prosecutors ridiculed Coates for even entertaining the possibility. But after investigating the matter, she found that the accused was correct. He looked nothing — absolutely nothing — like the true subject of the warrant. In this case, Coates recognized that “blackness is an implicit charge in the criminal justice system” and, against advice, offered an apology on behalf of the U.S. attorney’s office, which may have subjected the government to civil liability.