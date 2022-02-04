“The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup” by Evan Hughes proves a worthy addition to the collection. Hughes’s book focuses on Insys Therapeutics, the company that marketed Subsys, a fentanyl spray intended to aid cancer patients with their pain. (Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were the primary cause of drug overdose deaths in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.) To boost sales, Insys engaged in all manner of unethical and illegal behavior, including bribes, to incentivize doctors to prescribe the highly addictive spray when it wasn’t medically necessary.
Hughes wisely avoids the ground covered by his predecessors. The name Sackler appears only once in the book, and he tells only a small number of patient stories, mostly to show the potency of fentanyl and the kinds of ailments — migraines, back or neck pain — that doctors sought to treat with Subsys. In fact, “Hard Sell” isn’t so much a book about the opioid crisis as it is an in-depth look at an especially brazen company operating in the sometimes murky world of specialty pharmaceuticals.
John Kapoor had already shown himself to be a shady businessman before he started Insys around 2002. An earlier pharma company he ran, Lyphomed, ran afoul of the Food and Drug Administration in the 1980s. Other drug companies he controlled in the 1990s and early 2000s faced foreclosure, shareholder lawsuits and boardroom battles. He appointed the head of his family office, a young wealth-management executive with no drug industry experience, as chief executive of Insys. So perhaps it should be no surprise that Kapoor was willing to go to great lengths to ensure the success of Subsys, a drug whose development he had funded.
Through court records, legal documents and interviews with more than 100 people, Hughes details the tactics Insys executives and employees used to supercharge sales of a narcotic that should have been prescribed sparingly and carefully. Speaker programs, in which pharmaceutical companies pay doctors to explain the benefits of their products, are standard practice in the industry, and sophisticated drug corporations tend to position such programs as learning initiatives or continuing education. Insys made no effort to hide that it was paying doctors to prescribe Subsys; Kapoor even wanted to create a document that calculated the return on investment of each speaker, but subordinates thought it would be a bad idea to have a paper trail ranking the performance of doctors on the take.
Even more audacious was a program called the Insys Reimbursement Center, in which Insys workers would call insurers on behalf of doctors’ offices to get them to authorize payment for Subsys, which was approved only for cancer patients. The center’s workers had access to patient records, and they read from scripts saying things like, “The physician is aware that the medication is intended for management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients, and the physician is treating the breakthrough pain.” Hughes notes that the person fielding the call was not a medical expert and was thrown a blizzard of verbiage that omitted “the word ‘cancer’ in the final phrase,” which would have indicated that the call was on behalf of a cancer patient. But it wasn’t. While the statement may have been “technically accurate,” Hughes writes, it was “definitely misleading.”
That Insys was able to openly flout laws for so long is an indictment of an entire ecosystem that’s supposed to protect the public. A sales rep for Insys filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company in September 2012, and gathered documents, emails and even audio recordings to bolster his case, yet the government declined to intervene. “Although the Justice Department prefers not to discuss it openly, there is plenty of illegal conduct in health care that never gets prosecuted, owing to limited government bandwidth and the daunting burden of proof,”Hughes writes. That same lawsuit was unsealed in March 2013, but Wall Street paid no attention: Insys went public in May of that year and became the best-performing IPO of 2013.
Hughes captures the unsavory conversations that took place among low-level sales reps, marketing executives and other figures who dreamed up schemes to push Subsys, but he’s less rigorous about calling out the grownups who might have prevented Insys’s expansion. Who were the underwriters who took this obviously shifty company public? Who sat on the board of directors? And why, when presented with an overdue internal investigation of Insys practices, did the board and chief executive ignore recommendations to terminate bad actors?
Law enforcement finally caught up to Insys: In May 2019 a federal jury in Boston convicted Kapoor and four other company managers of racketeering conspiracy, the first successful prosecution of executives for crimes related to opioid prescriptions. Kapoor is serving a five-year prison sentence. In contrast, OxyContin’s parent company has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the opioid epidemic, and some executives have been fined, but no one associated with Purdue Pharma has been convicted, and the Sackler family is seeking to shield itself from future opioid litigation.
Indeed, Hughes suggests that Kapoor’s conviction is an anomaly. If Kapoor had hired proper legal and compliance teams, or what one former Insys exec called “a regulatory safety net,” those watchdogs might have tamped down — but not necessarily stopped — some of the aggressive tactics. “The beauty of a safety net is that you can be reckless and you’ll never get hurt,” Hughes writes. Unfortunately, he seems to be saying there’s no such safety net protecting patients and investors from the next Insys.
Stephanie Mehta is CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures, parent of Inc. and Fast Company magazines.
The Hard Sell
Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup
By Evan Hughes
Doubleday. 273 pp. $28.95