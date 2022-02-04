Even more audacious was a program called the Insys Reimbursement Center, in which Insys workers would call insurers on behalf of doctors’ offices to get them to authorize payment for Subsys, which was approved only for cancer patients. The center’s workers had access to patient records, and they read from scripts saying things like, “The physician is aware that the medication is intended for management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients, and the physician is treating the breakthrough pain.” Hughes notes that the person fielding the call was not a medical expert and was thrown a blizzard of verbiage that omitted “the word ‘cancer’ in the final phrase,” which would have indicated that the call was on behalf of a cancer patient. But it wasn’t. While the statement may have been “technically accurate,” Hughes writes, it was “definitely misleading.”