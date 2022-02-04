Enter Google. In 2007 the company hired Sebastian Thrun, leader of the Stanford team that won the second DARPA Grand Challenge, to launch a new self-driving-car initiative that would later form the basis of the company known as Waymo. Planning to deploy its technology on public roads, Google claimed that the rationale for self-driving cars was safety. In a 2010 corporate blog post, the company zeroed in on the 1.2 million annual traffic fatalities worldwide. “We believe our technology has the potential to cut that number, perhaps by as much as half,” Google claimed. It was quite a vision — and one whose appeal seemed unassailable from the political right or left. Other AV players followed Google’s lead, pointing to safety as the raison d’etre for their own self-driving cars.