While the financial success (and cultural impact) of the mid-century record industry made the link it created between the sale of physical products and the value of commercial music appear natural, a longer time-frame reveals how contingent that connection was. Although labels struggled during the early 2000s, music-adjacent companies such as Apple (which introduced the iPod before the widespread availability of legal MP3s) and YouTube (which remains far and away the most popular way to listen to music online) saw years of incredible growth. Music never lost its worth in the digital environment. These companies thrived by translating the social power of recordings into profit — just not through direct sales. The rise of streaming has enabled labels to do the same. Much like pluggers inducing audiences in the early 20th century to purchase sheet music, the circulation of music online convinces today’s listeners to pay through advertising and subscriptions.