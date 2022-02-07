But the walkout also attracted backlash. Some adults worried that Carty’s removal could signal to students that they controlled the schools. The Detroit Free Press called the boycott evidence of a larger issue of “runaway emotionalism” by young people who were being “egged on” by adults. According to Martin Kalish, head of the Detroit Federation of Administrators and Supervisors, “adolescents can tell a principal how to run a school, back it up with threats, and get their own way.” The Organization of School Administrators and Supervisors believed that the boycott would inspire administrators to fight for the right to collective bargaining. Without greater workplace protections, they argued, they would have to bend to the will of adolescents.