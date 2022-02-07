What happens to the concept of modernity, however, if we are living in an unpredictable, high-variance world? Is it possible to plan anything under these circumstances?
Consider the job news we received last week. Given the coronavirus surge that crested in January and the knock-on effects this could have on economic activity, there were reasons to think jobs would be lost. Indeed, ADP reported last Wednesday that the private sector shed 301,000 jobs last month, the first negative number since December 2020. In his write-up of the ADP news, my Post colleague Aaron Gregg quoted a lot of private-sector analysts predicting a jobs slowdown and noted, “there’s already ample signs that hiring slowed leading into the new year.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes job numbers on the first Friday of every month. Two days after the ADP report, everyone (including the Biden administration) was ready for a negative number, some more gleefully than others. Instead, as my Post colleague Eli Rosenberg reported, “the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January even as the omicron variant spiked to record heights.”
The expectations were so confounded that some anchors suspected conspiracies at work. It’s easy to laugh at such motivated reasoning, but at the same time I honestly do not put a ton of stock in that 467,000 figure.
It’s not that I suspect the BLS of chicanery or that it suddenly embraced ShadowStats. The agency is doing the best it can. The extent of its month-to-month revisions have been massive, however. As Rosenberg noted: “In addition to the robust January, the Labor Department also more than doubled its tabulations of jobs gains for November and December. The U.S. economy added 647,000 in November, not the 249,000 the agency had earlier estimated. And the economy added 510,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said, not the 199,000 initially forecast. That means there were some 700,000 more jobs added at the end of last year than previously estimated.”
This jibes with what my Post colleague Andrew Van Dam reported in November about the issues BLS was having in its measurement throughout 2021, noting that between June and September, the bureau had underestimated job growth by a total of 626,000 jobs. As Van Dam explained, “the payrolls data has been obfuscated as businesses have been slow to respond to government surveys amid the chaos of the pandemic — part of a larger pattern in which the deadly virus has wreaked havoc on federal statistics.”
So when I say I don’t believe that 467,000 figure, what I mean is that the revision could be massive in either direction. According to BLS data, the bureau has revised its first-estimate job numbers by an average of 195,000 in one direction or another. That’s a lot of variance, and it’s not like employment numbers are the only uncertainty going on in policymaking. The virus is an ever-present concern, and the lack of data transparency is a mushrooming problem. Imagine trying to set macroeconomic policy in this kind of environment.
In his column over the weekend, Ezra Klein despaired about the low levels of trust in American society and asked, “what does good pandemic policy look like for a low-trust, high-dysfunction society?” I wish I had an answer, but instead I have a compounding problem: We are living in a high-variance era in which the Weberian assumptions behind modernity no longer seem to hold. In other words, we might have no idea how to properly measure a good policymaking outcome in real time.
Macroeconomic policy can be a tricky enterprise during normal times. We are living in a very abnormal time. So my question is simple: What does good economic policy look like in a low-information, high-volatility society?