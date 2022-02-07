This includes the doctrinaire formulations of American social justice activism that have been imported wholesale into the Canadian political space, both by Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, leader of the left-wing New Democratic Party that’s propping up the Liberals’ minority government. In recent years especially, Canadians have been greeted by the spectacle of Trudeau, a serial blackface enthusiast in days of yore, taking a knee to Black Lives Matter and denouncing his own country as a genocide state. He also has demanded that his subordinates enact public policies “informed and developed through an intersectional lens, including applying frameworks such as Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus)” — which would strike most ordinary Canadians, probably including his own supporters, as pretentious faculty-lounge gibberish. And in 2020, when a mob tore down a statue of Canada’s first prime minister, Trudeau and other Canadian liberal leaders stared silently at their feet, a fact not lost on the truckers now being excoriated for every stray act of rudeness in Ottawa. You don’t have to be a trucker, or even a vaccine mandate opponent, to see this double standard as hypocritical.