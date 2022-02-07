But something went wrong. Jenkins realized she was being followed by White men in a sedan and sought shelter on the doorstep of Don and Norma Neal, a local White couple who dialed the Martinsville police department, which offered little help. After trying but failing to reconnect with her colleagues in the surrounding blocks, Jenkins thanked the Neals for their time and help and began walking to the gas station. Only a block away from the station, two men jumped out of a car, held Jenkins down and stabbed her in the heart with a screwdriver, leaving her to die on the street.