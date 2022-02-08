When I landed back in the United States, there was excitement about what all of us, and not just Save Our Allies, had accomplished. Veterans groups everywhere had contributed to the effort. Groups such as Task Force Pineapple and Allied Airlift 21 had been able to do great work from the United States, coordinating with the troops on the ground to efficiently help thousands of people get to safety. Smaller endeavors were everywhere. Some people managed to help dozens; others, one or two people. All efforts were welcome and appreciated. We all did the best we could with what we had available.