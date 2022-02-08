But I couldn’t be there. Instead, I wrote this article while seated next to my two passed-out teammates on a dimly lit plane that was once again taking me to Asia to evacuate Afghan refugees. I am not in the military — I long ago hung up the Army infantry officer uniform. I am not an elite, top-secret “operator” type like you see in the movies. I never was that cool and certainly am not now.
But on the other side of the world are safe houses that our team at Save Our Allies has paid for over the past several months. They are full of hunted men, scared women and tired children. Women who don’t want to be second-class citizens. Children who don’t want to become brides or worse. Men who, if found, would be tortured and killed for the crime of fighting alongside America.
I know this because every once in a while, one of them is found, and the men who find them occasionally enjoy sending us images of their mutilated corpses via WhatsApp, after going through their phones to see who they’ve been working with.
These images, and the ones we saw in Kabul in August — when I joined 11 other middle-aged guys to help evacuate 12,000 refugees from Hamid Karzai International Airport — are seared into our memories. When I came home from that trip, exhausted to the core, I felt some satisfaction in the work we had done. We went there, as civilians, because the government had been caught flat-footed. It needed help, so we answered the call. I was proud that we were able to help evacuate thousands.
When I landed back in the United States, there was excitement about what all of us, and not just Save Our Allies, had accomplished. Veterans groups everywhere had contributed to the effort. Groups such as Task Force Pineapple and Allied Airlift 21 had been able to do great work from the United States, coordinating with the troops on the ground to efficiently help thousands of people get to safety. Smaller endeavors were everywhere. Some people managed to help dozens; others, one or two people. All efforts were welcome and appreciated. We all did the best we could with what we had available.
But the news cycle is fickle, and Afghanistan quickly faded from memory. The Signal and WhatsApp channels that once hummed with excitement about the great missions to come have become repositories of sadness. The calls once buzzing with evacuation news now focus more on policy ideas. We are sharper with one another than any of us deserve. We jump to conclusions about intentions out of frustration. But we stay in the chat rooms anyway, because we are all that any of us has left.
And that’s how I ended up back on the plane where I wrote this. The safe houses where we have been moving high-risk women, children and men are almost full. Last week, we hit the number necessary to fill a charter plane, which triggered our mission. We’ll be collecting all these people from their hideouts, getting their visas complete, handling their coronavirus testing and vaccination, and flying them to a welcoming nation, where we will be paying for apartments and food while they find work. Thanks to the generosity of that nation, they will be given work visas and help seeking employment so they can rebuild their lives.
If only Washington was offering the same support.
There are people in the government who still care, but politically, maybe for both parties, it’s best if this Afghanistan mess just fades away. Sure, we all taste the occasional morsels of hope. A kind word from a senator. A rumor of a bill that will pass. A back-channel discussion that support is coming. But they are rarer. They are less sweet. The doors are closing. We hear them creaking as they are slowly pushed shut. Impending doom hangs over us and our mission. We all know it.
No one is coming. It’s up to us.
So here I am, halfway around the world, because there are scared children that need help, and if I don’t go, I just don’t know if anyone else will.