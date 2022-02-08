Luckily, the burgeoning ski industry was working to overcome weather’s fickle nature. The very first ski resorts were opening in the United States in the late 1930s, creating a profit motive for maintaining snow when the weather wouldn’t cooperate. Sun Valley in Idaho, considered the first Alpine ski resort in North America, opened in January of the 1937-38 season. To lure visitors, resort owner Averell Harriman had guaranteed that guests would not have to pay for their rooms until they could ski. When it first opened for Christmas week, there was no snow, and it did not snow for 10 days. The frustration and boredom among visitors sparked arguments, and even fights broke out. It was clear that resort operators would have to take steps to improve snow conditions or risk not only losing customers but the failures of their businesses.