A Tennessee school board’s banning of “Maus,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic memoir about the Holocaust, is the latest development in this school year’s exhausting battles over K-12 curriculum. Across the South, states have adopted legislation that prohibits the teaching of events or ideas that, to quote Oklahoma, Texas or, soon, Florida law, could make any student “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any form of psychological distress on account of his race or sex.” The legislation has been used to challenge hundreds of books.