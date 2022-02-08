But if there was any doubt that the NFL itself was merely pretending to care about racism, the lawsuit filed last week by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made it clear that the league’s racial justice gestures were largely performative.

A pro sports organization in which nearly 70 percent of players are Black, but only one head coach is, cannot credibly declare that Black Lives Matter. Flores, fired last month even though he led his team to its first back-to-back winning seasons in almost 20 years, says Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him extra to lose during his first year with the team, which would have improved its draft position. This is one example of the type of systemic problems that players have been trying to bring attention to for years. The NFL and the teams named in Flores’s lawsuit have denied his claims.

The ways in which Ross allegedly attempted to control Flores highlights racialized power imbalances between White owners and Black coaches. Owners probably attempt to control White coaches, too. But Flores was one of the few Black coaches in the entire league. Refusing to satisfy unethical requests wasn’t just standing up to one’s boss; for Flores, it also meant standing up to his White boss. It is also highly likely that Flores was fully aware of the racialized double standard that routinely disadvantages Black coaches in the NFL. Their head coaching tenures are shorter, even when their records are not nearly as bad as White head coaches’ records.

The lawsuit alleges that New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick informed Flores three days before his interview with the New York Giants that Brian Daboll, a White coach, had already been selected for the job. In screenshots that subsequently emerged, it was clear that Belichick was texting the wrong Brian. This reveals another systemic problem: the obligatory, performative inclusion of Black candidates whom team executives have absolutely no intent to ultimately hire.

In 2003, the NFL adopted what it calls the Rooney Rule, which mandates that teams interview at least one person of color for head coaching and front office leadership jobs.

Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is now the only Black NFL head coach, so clearly this diversity policy has fallen far short of its intended outcome. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted as much in a memo he sent to all 32 teams on Saturday, saying the results of the current hiring cycle had been “unacceptable” as far as diversity goes. The Rooney Rule was supposed to ensure that teams would be accountable for having a diverse candidate slate. But there was no accountability for ultimate hiring outcomes, which at least partly explains the rule’s failure. Putting the policy into effect in practice, as we see in the Flores case, too often amounted to performative compliance. Team owners and league executives have to want and value racial diversity at the highest levels in their organizations — but it’s clear they don’t.

Even with its amendments over the years, the Rooney Rule remains ineffective. The NFL and its 32 teams need new recruitment, hiring and accountability methods. Nearly 7 out of 10 NFL players are Black. The League generates billions of dollars off their labor. These Black athletes should be more deeply involved in head coach recruitment and selection processes. At the very least, they must be consulted for nominations. Former players of color could be tapped as identifiers, recruiters and nominators of prospective head coaches and front office leaders.

Every team has retired Black players. All 32 teams should form their own standing councils, including at least a dozen Black retirees, that get consistently tapped for input every time leadership turnover occurs. Additionally, the NFL needs to create and invest significant financial resources in strong, meaningful pipeline programs that will accelerate assistant coaches of color to head coaching positions. Sustaining a robust cadre of highly qualified prospective head coaches reduces the risk that teams will just haphazardly throw any person of color into their finalist pools for the mere sake of compliance.

Over the past 20 months, “End Racism” was spray-painted in the endzones of football fields on which many NFL teams play. But there is only one sure way to end, or at least significantly reduce, racism in the league’s hiring practices: Black players and their teammates from other racial groups must demand change. They have to flex their collective power.

More than six years ago, Black student athletes at the University of Missouri threatened to forfeit a football game (which would have resulted in a $1 million loss for the university) if swift action was not taken to correct long-standing racial problems at the institution. That week, the president of the Mizzou system and the chancellor of the main campus were forced to resign. I argued at that time that Black student athletes on revenue-generating sports teams are more powerful than they know. The same is true in the NFL.

