I know that I thought some aspects of the Chronicle story seemed ambiguous at the time. For example, Comaroff warned one student, Lilia Kilburn, about the dangers of “corrective rape” if she was discovered to be in a lesbian relationship while doing fieldwork in certain parts of Africa. According to the New York Times’s Anemona Hartocollis, Kilburn alleged that Comaroff said it “with a tone of enjoyment” and that “this was not normal office hours advice.” But that gets to gray areas about tone. I know that warnings about the risks of doing fieldwork in dangerous places is an aspect of mentoring PhD students inclined to minimize such risks. I did not know whether this part of the complaint was valid or simply a case of misinterpretation.