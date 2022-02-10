Q: Online is a space where people bully one another, so some people predicted things would go off the rails when schools went remote.

A: Exactly. Those predictions were based on research that was done before the pandemic. It shows when schooling is constant — when there’s not a major disruption to schooling — there’s a correlation between students who spend more time online and the amount of cyberbullying that they experience. That evidence did suggest that there was some cause for concern when nearly all K-12 students were spending a lot more time online.

Q: You end up establishing that, at least in the pre-pandemic world, Google Trends data — on searches related to bullying — tracks pretty well with real-world, state-level survey answers regarding bullying behavior. Just to quickly summarize what you found: Google searches for topics related to bullying drop off markedly during the summer. They are especially high at the start of a school year, then fade a bit. Most remarkably, you’ve got biannual surveys of students by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — state-by-state data on self-reported bullying. The Google Trends data tracks variation in those survey answers — state by state and over time — which is pretty remarkable.

A: Yeah. We did think, when we first saw it, that the tracking of the school calendar was pretty amazing. There’s a very clear spike in searches in the beginning of the school year, a dip over periods when school was not in session, to some degree — over the winter recess, for example. Then a large drop-off over the summer. And this pattern happens year after year after year. So there’s a clear connection between Internet searches for bullying and the school calendar. And we did connect these biennial surveys from the CDC and found a strong correlation between areas where students self-reported more bullying and searches for bullying that happened in that area. And the same thing for cyberbullying. So we were able to validate the link between Internet searches and self-reported survey information — for both those topics — in the time period before covid.

Q: Some schools went all virtual. Some schools were hybrid. Some schools stayed open. You’ve got data on where those schools are. When schools went all virtual, how much did searches for school bullying and cyberbullying drop?

A: The first analysis that we conducted looked at the period directly following March 2020, when schools across the entire country abruptly switched from in-person instruction to remote instruction. And during that time, we found that searches related to school bullying and cyberbullying both dropped by 30 to 35 percent.

Q: You also looked at the next school year, where approaches to schooling were a little more mixed, and had similar findings, right?

A: We found similar findings overall. But we had a nice opportunity in the fall of 2020 because there was a lot of variation across different types of schools. Some were quick to open back up for in-person instruction, where others remained remote. And what we saw is that bullying dropped no matter what: In both forms of instruction, school bullying and cyberbullying remained lower than in prior years. However, the drop in both forms of bullying was much larger in the areas that remained remote.

Q: If I understand it right, in your interpretation online bullying is largely an outgrowth of in-school bullying.

A: Absolutely. I think that bullying that occurs online may in many cases just be an extension of bullying that started in person. We know from prior research that many of the same individuals — that is, both the victims and the aggressors — are involved in in-person and in cyberbullying. So there are clear links between the two. And I think an important contribution of our paper is to show that when you disrupt one form of bullying, there is a clear reduction in both forms.

Q: Your paper suggests there might be lessons for this and for the post-pandemic world. What might those be? Because kids eventually will be all back in these chaotic physical environments again.

A: The lessons might come out of this question: Why do we think that even when schools reopened in fall 2020 during the pandemic, bullying was lower in those schools than we would have predicted? One reason is that schools put additional structures in place to prevent the spread of covid-19. And many of those structures likely helped to reduce bullying when students were back in person. We know from prior studies that a lot of bullying occurs during unstructured time — that is, time spent passing other students in the hallway, time at lunch, etc. During the pandemic, there has been a lot less flexibility in offering that type of unstructured time. And there is a lot more supervision during the school day. I don’t think that we should necessarily maintain all of these new structures moving forward, but I think it does suggest there’s something that we can learn about how providing additional structured time might reduce bullying.

Q: All of this really complicates the whole mental health picture for students. Because what we hear is that students are isolated. Students are depressed. All of that’s true. On the other hand, you can’t help but think that the 20 percent of students who are bullied might have found some relief during the pandemic.

A: I think that’s fair. I will say, you know, nearly all of the educational research that I see to date has focused on the negative consequences that you just mentioned. This study suggests that at least some aspects of the educational experience have improved for some set of students. This does not mean that we should maintain this crazy system that we have right now, but it does suggest that there might be a small subset of students who really suffered from bullying in the past, for whom reducing in-person time could be beneficial.

Q: What else should we take away from this study?

