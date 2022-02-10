Within the children’s literature world, though, the move just looked like the latest in a broad trend of “pajamafication”: softening the literature we use to introduce students to difficult historical topics. Challenging nonfiction accounts that give a voice to actual survivors, like “Maus,” are replaced with sanitized fictional tales, such as John Boyne’s popular novel “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.” Far from protecting children, these changes do them a disservice, teaching them a false and distorted version of history.

Pajamafication, as embodied by Boyne’s novel, is above all concerned with comfort. The book follows a young German boy who, completely unaware that his father runs Auschwitz and has moved the family to the camp for that very purpose, befriends a young Jewish boy on the other side of the fence. The novel makes structural choices seen across the genre of Holocaust-set fiction designed to reassure: The hero is a relatable non-Jew. The Jewish boy is the story’s object, not its subject. He is principally a tragic plot device who exists to teach the non-Jewish hero, and the reader, a trite lesson about friendship. The novel’s ending is predictably tragic. The fictional conceit still lets the reader sleep easy, knowing it’s not true.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And it isn’t just one book — these trends are found throughout much of Holocaust literature. “There’s a lot of books about righteous gentiles, especially in the picture book arena,” says Rebecca Levitan, a librarian in Baltimore County, Md. “Also, it seems to me that there are a lot of books about escaping the Holocaust or hiding from it, lots of protagonists that can ‘pass’ as Aryan. Hiding and running away are far more palatable to people than standing in the freezing cold for hours on end while starving and hoping you don’t get shot because of the whim of a Nazi guard.”

As part of their supposed relatability, the non-Jewish heroes are minimally prejudiced. The Nazi fixation on Jews becomes an implied anomaly rather than an inevitability emerging from European history. If these fictions are to be taken for historical truths, average Europeans were so ready to reach out to and rescue their Jewish neighbors that their stories can dominate shelves and screens. The fact that Jews had been a marginalized minority who were not equal citizens of the countries they resided in for the vast majority of European history is unimportant. The substance of antisemitism, what exactly the Nazis used to justify the deportation and mass murder of Jews, is not addressed — nor is the fact that antisemitism still exists today. There’s a reason for that, Levitan says: “I think that it’s not about adults protecting kids from difficult topics. It’s about adults wanting to avoid difficult discussions, wanting to avoid being called out for things that they might do that are incongruous to what kids are learning.”

In books like these, the Holocaust becomes a parable about good and evil instead of a specific event that happened to a real group of people. Any depictions of bigotry are reduced to the kind of generic “they’re not like us” conflict that can serve as a metaphor for any kind of oppression; it is overcome easily through the power of friendship and childhood innocence, rather than the real, difficult work of dismantling oppressive power structures. The Jewish characters are designed to be relatable to non-Jews while minimizing their religion. “The Jews are not a symbol,” says Dara Horn, author of “People Love Dead Jews.” “The Holocaust was not a fable, right? We’re not learning a take-home fortune-cookie message about humanity from this.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After all, it is uncomfortable to think that the vast majority of Europeans did nothing to stop the slaughter of neighbors, or that antisemitism is an integral piece of European culture. It is uncomfortable to think that these delusions of Jewish power and the belief in the inhumanity of Jewish people that so animated Nazism continue to animate extremism across the political spectrum, with deadly consequences.

Ultimately, shielding students from the ugly parts of history is neither possible nor desirable. And for Jewish students, it was never an option. “Teaching the Holocaust is a given in Jewish schools,” says Sheila Barbach, general studies principal of Gerrard Berman Day School. “It is our history; it has touched all of our lives. … I feel that it is imperative that it is taught in public schools, particularly where there are few to no Jewish students.”

Far from harming children, a truthful teaching of history through eyewitness accounts like “Maus” is an important foundation that can help children recognize bigotry in themselves and in the world around them. As for the challenge of introducing children to such difficult material, Barbach says: “Sensitive teachers can teach sensitive topics. It’s what we do.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement