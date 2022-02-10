So I went to see “Empire” all pumped up about Boba Fett, and … he had like five lines of dialogue and played a minor role in the film. I wondered why he had been hyped so much, and that was when youngling Dan first encountered the dark side of cynicism. I realized that the hype was designed to get nerds like me to buy as much merchandise as humanly possible. As my podcast partner Ana Marie Cox would have told me, it was Adorno in action.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

All of this is to say that I was … let’s say “underwhelmed” with the return of Boba Fett in season two of “The Mandalorian” and only mildly intrigued by the prospect of a new show centered on that character. If the folks at Disney were gonna ruin the satisfaction that youngling Dan felt about Boba’s fate in “Return of the Jedi,” they would have to deliver some quality content.

To put it generously, the first half of the season did not deliver. It focused on two stories: how Boba escaped the pit of Sarlacc (beyond that it happened exactly how Patton Oswalt predicted) and his subsequent efforts with Fennic Shand to take over Jabba the Hutt’s territory on Tatooine.

The earlier plot was kinda sorta okay, with Boba Fett learning the ways of the Tusken raiders. The latter plot was galactically stupid across a whole array of dimensions. There were a lot of mistakes ranging from bad special effects to a criminal underuse of Ming-Na Wen. The strangest move was to make Boba Fett, previously thought of as a pretty cunning and crafty guy, the most naive, least-informed protagonist in science fiction. The most puzzling move was having the viewer try to present Boba Fett taking Jabba the Hutt’s place as some kind of blow for order and justice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The point is, very little of this made any sense in terms of either plot or character development. And yet, it almost did not matter, because this is how intellectual property works in the 21st century. Disney took the risk-averse, profit-maximizing step of strip-mining elements of a beloved franchise, turning previously animated characters into real-life productions, and generally trying to engage in as much fan service as possible.

The truth is that this can work far better than most critics would care to admit. The most recent Spider-Man film did this to perfection, making viewers enjoy iterations of the character that had been previously panned. Star Wars has just as awesome a back catalogue of characters as the MCU. Sure enough, the second half of “Book of Boba Fett” barely featured Boba Fett, shifting its focus to characters from the original trilogy, animated shows and “The Mandalorian.” The episodes that were the most entertaining featured the least amount of Boba Fett.

After an absurd season finale, viewers are left pondering again how Disney and the “Star Wars” franchise can coast on the reputation of what used to be groundbreaking and offer occasional hints of promise about the future to keep its audience. Legacy intellectual property is tough to dislodge in 2022.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This conclusion applies to international politics, as well. The United States has had an awful half-decade filled with immature leadership, gyrating grand strategy, policy foul-ups and a dysfunctional polity. It is frustrating to watch. Despite all this, the legacy and potency of American ideals persists. The tendency of democracies in precarious security situations to look to the United States endures. Even if Washington policymakers seem devoid of fresh ideas, an awful lot of people are still intrigued by traditional ideas.