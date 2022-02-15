The third move was to release “The Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States,” the Biden administration’s strategy document aimed at what it (and everyone else) considers to be the most important strategic region on the planet. This announcement might have received the least attention, but if war in Ukraine is averted, it could have the most long-lasting significance.

After perusing the document, here are my five quick takeaways from it:

A return to continuity. As previously noted in Spoiler Alerts, one of the oddities of the Trump administration’s strategy documents was its effort to suggest a radical break from prior approaches. While that can capture attention, it can also weaken the U.S. ability to credibly commit beyond a single presidential term.

The new Indo-Pacific Strategy document stressed continuity rather than rupture. It noted that since the end of the Cold War, “administrations of both political parties have shared a commitment to the region.” The George W. Bush administration “understood Asia’s growing importance.” The Obama administration “significantly accelerated American prioritization of Asia, investing new diplomatic, economic, and military resources there.” At which point the strategy document says: “And the Trump Administration also recognized the Indo-Pacific as the world’s center of gravity.”

Is this a low bar to meet? Yes, but stressing continuity still matters.

China, China, China! The document is upfront in presenting the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the most significant threat to the U.S. vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The introductory section flat out says, “The PRC’s coercion and aggression spans the globe, but it is most acute in the Indo-Pacific.” As to how the United States will counter the challenge from the PRC, there is an artful appeal to both partners and rivals in the region: “Our objective is not to change the PRC but to shape the strategic environment in which it operates, building a balance of influence in the world that is maximally favorable to the United States, our allies and partners, and the interests and values we share.”

The Quad will be an important vessel for the Indo-Pacific Strategy. The Quad gets mentioned 12 times in a 18-page document. The action plan includes “Deliver on the Quad” as one of the 10 planks, pledging regular meetings at the ministerial and leader level and to “strengthen the Quad as a premier regional grouping and ensure it delivers on issues that matter to the Indo-Pacific.”

AUKUS will not be as important a vessel. In contrast to the Quad, the pact was only mentioned twice in passing. In contrast, some variation of “European partners” was referenced at least five times. One can interpret this as continued diplomatic cleanup from the creation of AUKUS, but it might also reflect the more limited aims of that arrangement.