It was the irreverence that first attracted me to O’Rourke’s writings as an undergraduate. I devoured his next essay collection, “Holidays in Hell,” while studying abroad. That collection primarily consisted of the pieces he wrote as Rolling Stone’s foreign affairs correspondent, including a priceless description of his efforts to get into Libya during the 1986 crisis in the Gulf of Sidra that morphed into a cantankerous, wildly amusing essay about anti-Americanism in Europe.

His introduction to “Holidays in Hell” also stuck with me, particularly his motivation for writing about the world’s trouble sports: “I was curious about the trouble man causes himself at the drop of a hat, or, anyway, a gun. I wanted to know why life, which ought to be only a moderately miserable thing, is such a frightful, disgusting horrid thing for so many people in so many places.”

Most O’Rourke devotees read that line and aspired to grow up and become a journalist. That observation struck me as a really good motivation to study the social sciences more seriously, because that’s the best way to answer those kinds of questions. Still, whenever I have written a satirical piece of work, O’Rourke was one of my inspirations.

O’Rourke was often compared to H.L. Mencken, but that seems somewhat off. O’Rourke was never bitter in his prose and definitely not in person. I only met him once and remember being extremely tongue-tied and him being very gracious about it. That jibes with what the Bulwark’s Jonathan Last said about him Tuesday: “For many years he was as close to being a household name as magazine writers get. And yet he was never a big shot. No matter who you were, he’d talk to you.”

I get a lot of "I'd rather not" emails. P. J. O'Rourke sent the best ones pic.twitter.com/5qJD3nbdCI — Martin Hemming (@Martin_Hemming) February 16, 2022

Last further observed that “the better a writer is, the easier he is to edit … P.J. was a joy to edit. Collegial, professional. The kind of writer who makes you a better writer once you get to look under the hood at his process. The kind of writer with whom it is a privilege to work.”

Dwight Garner correctly noted that O’Rourke “was that rare conservative who appeared to be having a better time, and doing better drugs, than everyone else. He was well-read; he was, it often seemed, the only funny Republican alive.” Part of that might have been due to the fact that he was willing to take shots at everyone. In O’Rourke’s best-known book, “Parliament of Whores,” he wrote that “the Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then they get elected and prove it.”