Illustrating Kennedy’s point, comedian Roy Wood Jr. turned the ugliness of the n-word into art in his 2021 special, “Imperfect Messenger.” In the show, Wood praises Leonardo DiCaprio for his vivid portrayal of an enslaver in the 2012 film “Django Unchained.” White actors, Wood contends, need to play heinous characters in the interests of accurately depicting stories of racism. And then Wood gives his routine its comedic turn, saying DiCaprio is “one of the bravest White allies I ever seen in my life. ... He put 10 toes in the ground and called ... Jamie Foxx a nigger to his face, in front of Samuel L. Jackson — bra-ve-ry.”

Such an incident, had it occurred off-screen, might have spelled the end of DiCaprio’s career or, at least, his standing as a well-respected, A-list actor. But in context, for authenticity’s sake, it was 100 percent necessary.

Kennedy would likely concur. As he writes in his introduction, “There are people of all backgrounds, including different racial identities, who put nigger to uses that are enjoyable, instructive, and moving.” He provides as examples the work of writers Carl Van Vechten, Flannery O’Connor and Mark Twain, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, comedian Lenny Bruce and a number of others.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

His point is that a racial asymmetry exists wherein Black people are the only ones “allowed” to say nigger (instead of the euphemistic idiom “n-word”). Such linguistic policing does not take into account the context in which the word appears: its use in everyday speech often as a slur or its mention in a title of a work, or in a direct quote.

But this troublesome word presents even further complication.

There’s another facet that Kennedy largely overlooks as exemplified in an incident he recalls at the New School in 2019. Professor Laurie Sheck upset a student in her graduate creative writing class during a discussion of a documentary about James Baldwin called “I Am Not Your Negro.” Sheck told the class that the film’s title was a modification of a phrase Baldwin had uttered in an interview. He had said: “I am not your nigger.” In explaining, Sheck used the full word, and the student’s complaint led to an investigation by the New School administration, which ultimately determined the professor had not violated university policy on discrimination.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I taught a class at the New School in the fall semester following this incident, and it was, understandably, a focus of the new faculty orientation. We were led in a number of exercises regarding offensive language and how to handle our encounters with it in the classroom. But I never felt that Sheck had erred in saying “nigger” aloud — she did not use the word to insult any student or Baldwin, or to express any disdain for Black people. She uttered a quote that contained the word. Where she was at fault, to my mind, was acting as though she had the sole power to determine whether it was appropriate for her to say the word. She used her position as instructor and ultimate authority within the classroom to subject her students to a pedagogical choice that could cause them anguish. But if the classroom is a collaborative space, where Sheck and other White professors are not burdened by the same insults as their students, then such decisions must be weighed in collaboration with those who would be most affected. The solution is to redistribute power. In my class, whenever abhorrent language appeared in a text, we had a discussion prior to the lesson to decide whether we would allow anyone in class, including me, to utter the slur aloud. If anyone was uncomfortable, we agreed that no one would say it. The power was not mine alone.

Kennedy spends little time, in the original book and in the new introduction, considering this power, but it is the crux of the issue. Even if there are a few reasonable instances when a White person may utter the word — while quoting Baldwin or playing an enslaver in a film — they still exist within a larger world in which a White person saying it signals something outside of that particular moment. Our debates over the word’s use are proxies for the more uncomfortable conversations about race that we tend to shy away from in this country — conversations about the way people are treated like niggers (which is to say, subhuman) and who has the power to treat them as such.

The word is still injurious not only because of its specific origin as a slur but also because anti-Black conditions remain so pervasive at every level of our institutions. Black people continue to be demeaned, abused and exploited as a class. Many U.S. communities are moving with all deliberate speed to outlaw the teaching of the nation’s history of enslavement. Within such a context, it is not as innocuous as Kennedy makes it out to be when comedian and talk show host Bill Maher uses the word in a joking manner. On his show “Real Time,” Maher interviewed Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. When Sasse invited Maher to visit Nebraska, saying, “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” the host replied: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigger.” Not only does Maher (inexplicably) wield immense power to sway the racial discourse in this country, he also is in a position to hire and fire Black people and influence their career paths within his industry. That he would make such a “joke” calls into question whether he has the judgment to make personnel decisions fairly.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking of judgment: Kennedy spends much of the book examining legal cases involving the word, most having to do with terms of employment. Kennedy essentially re-litigates each of his examples, assessing whether judgment on the use of the word in each context was justly rendered. Absent from this analysis is that the majority of judges in the United States are not Black — meaning that more often than not the ultimate authority, in a legal setting, about the use of the word will be someone who will never feel the indignity of being called a nigger. Without institutional power, Black people have limited opportunity to render judgment on people who cross antisocial boundaries and should be outcast as pariahs for such inappropriate conduct.

In his riff on DiCaprio, Wood observes that after playing a monstrous enslaver in “Django Unchained,” DiCaprio did not appear on screen with a Black actor for nearly 10 years. “He knew,” Wood says, “once you call Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington ‘nigger’ in front of Samuel L. Jackson, you got to lay low for a decade.”

Wood was joking. But his gibe had a larger meaning. Of course, people can say anything they want. That doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences.

Mychal Denzel Smith is the author of “Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream.”

Nigger

The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word — With a New Introduction by the Author

By Randall Kennedy