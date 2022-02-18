The Haldeman-Chapin dynamic was established long before the two men entered the West Wing: “He advised me, trained me, protected me, and nurtured me,” writes Chapin. “I had a need to be liked, to be respected, and he understood that.” Haldeman, sounding like HAL in the movie “2001,” would scold Chapin (“I’m disappointed in you, Dwight”) for paying too little attention to detail. Obsessed with the time management of Nixon, whose physical movements were tracked on a “locator board,” Haldeman could be “abusive” — Chapin’s word — toward his underling, especially in memorandums. When a college friend of Chapin’s, playing a joke, greeted the arrival of the president’s helicopter with a “Welcome Dwight Chapin” sign — whose much smaller letters said “And President and Mrs. Nixon” — the Nixons were amused. Haldeman was not.

Chapin is aware that Haldeman, who died in 1993, used him as “an outlet for his frustration and his anger.” Haldeman seems to have realized it, too. In one early entry (March 24, 1969) from his diaries, the chief of staff recorded a “flap with Chapin” involving a bit of “lousy staffing”: “I overreacted as usual.” Almost four years later, when it came time to fire Chapin over improper campaign activities, Haldeman got John Dean to drop the ax. But Chapin never retracts his statement that Haldeman was “my closest friend.”

Chapin offers the reader sympathetic and defensive glimpses of Nixon, depicting him as “a very sensitive man.” (Nixon, too, had trouble firing people face to face.) While admitting that the president became “increasingly isolated” during his years in the White House, Chapin explains away the wilder rhetorical excesses and revenge fantasies on the secretly recorded Oval Office tapes as “musing out loud.” His overall estimation of Nixon remains high but confused: “By any truthful measure,” he insists, “Nixon’s domestic policy was brilliant and successful.” Not to genuine conservatives it wasn’t, then or now. Chapin also declares “that there are people who believe that Richard Nixon and his administration did not want the Vietnam War to end; that the president kept it going because it was politically useful.” In a half-century of arguing about — and often for — Richard Nixon, I have never heard anyone advance this explanation.

Chapin’s biggest achievement involved setting up Nixon’s trips, in 1972, to China and the Soviet Union. Understandably, given all the lows that would follow, he oversells the former as “indisputably one of the most dramatic, unprecedented, unchartered, risky, consequential diplomatic missions ever conceived.” Nonetheless, the logistical work he did for the 385-person American delegation was good enough to win even Haldeman’s compliments. Comparing the two trips, Chapin writes: “The Chinese were well mannered, intelligent, and curious. The Russians we dealt with were basically thugs.” Much of the advance work for the latter journey involved anti-bugging precautions.

The author can be described as the first Watergate defendant to go on trial, even though his misbehavior — hiring a college roommate, Donald Segretti, to perform campaign “dirty tricks” — wasn’t, strictly speaking, related to the burglary or coverup. Chapin served nine months in California’s Lompoc federal prison for lying to a grand jury. Haldeman, before going to Lompoc himself, visited Chapin there, and when the younger man was released he actually signed a letter to him with “Love.”

Chapin makes a handful of fair revisionist points against the now-MSNBC-revered former White House counsel John Dean, and he rightly accuses the press of exploiting the obvious alcoholism of Martha Mitchell, wife of the attorney general, for its own purposes. But when in his acknowledgments he starts climbing onto the grassy-knoll version of Watergate that is Len Colodny and Robert Gettlin’s “Silent Coup” (1992), a reader can only sigh. Before this, Chapin offers some bits of Watergate trivia that may be news to readers; he says that Dean plagiarized his remark about a “cancer” on the presidency from White House aide Richard Moore.

“The President’s Man” is an amiable if sometimes lurching and repetitive reminiscence. There is no real spark to most of the prose, but one line does rise to the top drawer of Watergate writing: “Fighting to stay out of prison is an expensive way to not make a living.”

Now 81, Chapin has lived the majority of his life post-Nixon and post-prison. His memoir discreetly addresses a divorce and a battle with drinking, along with his later employment by the insurance industry billionaire (and Nixon contributor) W. Clement Stone.

Even when working for Nixon, Chapin was aware of his own desire to serve a man more than a cause. To a great extent he remained someone who reveled in being bossed. His parents and grandparents taught him “to respect older people and follow instructions.” He first learned of Norman Vincent Peale’s “The Power of Positive Thinking” at age 6, and within several years of that, he writes, “the themes that would govern my life were developing: Suck it up. Smile and do what you’re told. Work hard. People will like you.”

Thomas Mallon’s novels include the political trilogy “Watergate,” “Finale” and “Landfall.”

The President’s Man

The Memoirs of Richard Nixon’s Trusted Aide

By Dwight Chapin