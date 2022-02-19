Embassies are the U.S. government’s eyes and ears overseas, and they serve multiple functions. Our diplomats represent administration initiatives abroad. They meet regularly with local officials to explain U.S. policy and seek feedback. They report on political, security, economic, military and cultural issues to keep Washington informed. Embassies also provide protection for classified reports, in addition to military, law enforcement and political activity, and they provide services to U.S. citizens in-country. There is a lot to lose when they close. Foreign crises are exactly why we have foreign missions in the first place.

The United States has maintained embassies in war zones and in hostile countries for years, allowing for on-the-scene reporting, crisis management and intelligence reporting. We had a functioning embassy in Moscow throughout the Cold War, missions in Kabul and Baghdad during fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a diplomatic representation in Cuba. Even in environments such as Russia and China, where our diplomats are followed, harassed and monitored closely, they provide crucial understanding of our adversaries. I know: When I served overseas in a hostile counterintelligence environment, I was followed everywhere, and my house was monitored with audio and video. But even in such circumstances, U.S. missions are able to develop insight into closed cultures and keep Washington well-informed.

It surprised me last summer when the administration so quickly shuttered the embassy in Kabul — and when it moved out of Kyiv this week. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul was an $800 million complex with state-of-the-art security that included hardened barriers and blast walls, and it maintained protection of classified materials through years of fighting. When it closed, it was one of the biggest U.S. missions in the world, housing approximately 1,500 American diplomats and staff and an even larger contingent of Afghans.

At the time, embassy staff was in direct negotiations with the Taliban and had secured agreements to discontinue targeting of Americans and maintain a diplomatic presence in a possible future Taliban-led government. While a Taliban takeover was anticipated to be devastating for Afghan citizens who had grown used to life under a more liberal elected government, few expected that all official Americans would depart for good — especially as so many other embassies remained.

For those professionals who know what we built and what we were losing in Afghanistan, the fallout from the retreat from Kabul was especially difficult. It was maddening to hear outsiders so casually declare that the United States could easily replace its intelligence collection and engage in counterterrorist operations in an “over-the-horizon” manner. It may appear that way from the outside — making the withdrawal seem like less of a mistake — but the dirty little secret for anyone who has worked in national security is that high-tech solutions rely heavily on low-tech enablers. There is no substitute for Americans on the ground in tough places. Trying to understand people, institutions, politics and a society from afar is difficult, and it easily leads to misunderstanding. Intelligence is far more than secret reports. It is being there to provide the necessary insight, context, nuance and ability to meet sensitive sources and take action with partners on the ground. To get critical information now, the United States relies on a handful of journalists who travel to Afghanistan and on updates from allies who maintained a presence. Anti-terrorism operations have dropped close to zero.

We’ll pay a price for moving our diplomats from Kyiv to Lviv. The Ukrainian government — its defense, intelligence and foreign ministries that our diplomats visit every day — are in Kyiv. Maintaining up-to-the minute contacts will be more difficult, and meetings with key sources will be disrupted. How effective can the embassy be in Lviv when all the people they need to see are in Kyiv? National security and foreign policy is a deeply personal business. Relationships with individuals and institutions are built over years. An out-of-school comment or quiet warning may prove crucial in a crisis. We have all learned over the past few years that it is hard to build or maintain close relationships over Zoom and phone calls. This is compounded when the communication is sensitive or needs to be secure, as these are easily intercepted by hostile actors. For these reasons and others, almost all of my former intelligence community colleagues say the same thing: They would be looking to beef up the presence in Kyiv, rather than drawing it down.

Many of our most damaging foreign policy debacles took place in areas where there was no U.S. Embassy or other official U.S. presence. There was no U.S. Embassy in Cuba before the missile crisis, no U.S. Embassy in Iraq before the 2003 invasion, no Embassy in Afghanistan when we went to war after 9/11. In all those cases, we were blind. Before the invasion of Iraq, we were easily misinformed by an Iraqi refugee in Germany who reported to the German government that Saddam Hussein had a nuclear weapons program. We accepted the information as true, even though no Americans met the source — we had nobody in Iraq to put together the pieces or confirm the information by in-person observation. We have no U.S. presence today in Iran, North Korea or Afghanistan. That means the public should be skeptical of any future claims that officials understand the decision-making processes of those closed societies. “Over-the-horizon” engagement doesn’t work.

On a more practical level, our embassies house sensitive information that can be lost if we move out too hastily. As the United States prepared to punish Slobodan Milosevic’s Serbia for its actions in Bosnia and Kosovo, U.S. diplomats in 1999 were ordered to rapidly burn sensitive documents, destroy technical gear and depart the country before a threatened NATO bombing campaign began. When U.S. security experts returned to the embassy after the war, they found that the Serbs, Russians and Chinese had ransacked the embassy and discovered a trove of sensitive documents mistakenly left behind. Before and during the war, the United States had nobody in country to check the coordinates of a planned airstrike in central Belgrade. In May 1999, U.S. forces mistakenly bombed the Chinese Embassy there, killing several journalists and leading to an ugly diplomatic crisis. A simple walk-by could have averted the tragic mistake. I can only imagine how much the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, Taliban and others are learning from ransacking the former U.S. Embassy building in Kabul. Don’t let anyone tell you that nothing was left behind.

It is a mistake to view foreign embassies as a relic of the past or to use their closure to send signals to adversaries. On-the-ground reporting and personal relationships are the backbone of successful diplomacy, intelligence collection and military action. As recently reported in the New York Times, the lack of local knowledge and sustained presence led to the death of innocent civilians in Syria: A U.S. military unit killed “farmers trying to harvest, children in the street, families fleeing fighting, and villagers sheltering in buildings.”