Don’t get me wrong — this erosion of trust has deleterious effects on the marketplace of ideas. This is a topic that the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has been banging on about at some length for quite some time. That said, these aspects of the Pew report are not exactly new, and it remains the case that scientists are among the most trusted groups in society.

Scanning the results, there was another data point that caught my eye. According to Pew, “the share of Americans who say they have a great deal of confidence in the military to act in the public’s best interests has fallen 14 points, from 39% in November 2020 to 25% in the current survey.”

That is quite the precipitous drop. Nor is the Pew finding an outlier. The Ronald Reagan Institute conducted a survey last autumn and warned, “For the first time in our survey, a minority of Americans—only 45%—report having a great deal of trust and confidence in the military. Alarmingly, this is down 25 points in the last three years.” Nor is this an artifact of the Afghanistan debacle — the trend line was visible last winter as well.

Pew attributed the erosion of trust in scientists to political polarization. Does that explain the drop in trust in the military? Pew does not say. Back in December, however, Task and Purpose’s Jeff Schogol looked at the Reagan survey and suggested it “is more likely that the survey results indicate that Americans are increasingly viewing the military — as an institution — through the lens of partisan politics.” He quotes Peter Feaver, who has forgotten more about this issue than I will ever remember, as saying some of these findings “may be an indication of the corrosive effects of political polarization in the body politic generally bleeding over into attitudes towards the military.”

Feaver and Schogol might be correct, but it’s a complicated story. The Reagan Institute’s report explicitly stated that trust and confidence in the military dropped across all the demographic subcategories — including party identification. So this is not a case of only Republicans, for example, turning against the military.

Furthermore, they asked survey respondents why they had low trust, and the answers were variegated: “The most common answer was political leadership, at 13%, followed by servicemembers and anything related to scandals within the military, both at 9%. Close behind at 8% were the military leadership and the concept that the military is too expensive or has the wrong priorities.”

Feaver cites the plurality response of “political leadership” as the example of partisanship kicking in, and he’s correct about that. The next couple of responses, however, fall into the basket of criticisms associated with the left rather than the right.

What might be happening is that polarization is causing partisans to distrust any institution not entirely in sync with their ideological priors. For conservatives, this means a military serving a Democratic president and articulating liberal values cannot be trusted. For liberals, this means a military failing to completely address sexual assault and far-right extremism in the ranks can no longer be trusted.