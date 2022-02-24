Let me explain: About five months ago I started to feel some pain in one of my shoulders. Like any busy middle-aged man, I popped some ibuprofen and tried to walk it off. “It’s probably tendinitis,” I wishcasted, hoping it would go away on its own.

The pain worsened considerably over the next few months, to the point where I realized that even with peak omicron I needed to see a physician. Many doctor visits and one MRI later, the diagnosis was osteoarthritis of an acromioclavicular joint brought on by bone edema. That sounded bad, but the treatment proved to be straightforward: A cortisone shot into the joint to reduce the swelling.

I received my cortisone injection two weeks ago, and by my estimate about 95 percent of the pain has disappeared. This is good news! As the pain has receded, however, it has not exactly been a return to normal. For one thing, after four months of pain my body has built up a muscle memory of which actions hurt and which do not. It is the strangest experience to perform a quotidian task and realize that you are tensing up, expecting it to hurt. And then it doesn’t. There are times when I feel a twinge and I cannot tell whether it’s actual pain or merely the memory of past pain.

Furthermore, cortisone shots are not cures, they simply reduce inflammation temporarily. Ideally my shoulder gets back to normal and builds up the necessary strength, making further treatment unnecessary. That said, the possibility of more pain is on the horizon.

All of this is happening as I have read repeated calls by the likes of Yascha Mounk and others proclaiming that “the time to end pandemic restrictions is now.” Mounk’s article caused quite the stir a few weeks ago, in no small part because he acknowledged that there are not a ton of formal restrictions at this point. Indeed, what Mounk wants has less to do with formal restrictions and more to do with changes in human behavior: “Politicians and public-health officials should send the message that Americans should no longer limit their social activities, encouraging them to resume playdates and dinner parties without guilt.” He concluded: “Just as we are willing to take on calculated risks in other areas of life, so we should be willing to tolerate some risk of infectious disease.”

I do not want to limit my activities. The thing is, I also want my shoulder to be pain-free but that is never going to happen again. I lived with it for long enough that it would take a sustained period of pain-free activity for me to forget about it. Even now, I feel much better than I did two weeks ago, but my brain does not entirely trust my body at this point.

For a lot of us, the pandemic has altered our lives for two years. Many of us hoped last summer that we had left the coronavirus behind, but that proved not to be true, in no small part because some folks who oppose pandemic restrictions also refuse to take the single-most important step to making that outcome more feasible.

Human beings are habitual creatures. For many Americans, living through the pandemic has built up muscle memories that will not be easily forgotten — especially after the bait-and-switch of last summer.

If no new variant emerges, and the spring and summer permit more outdoor activity, and we get through the next few months without another wave of infections, maybe life will return to a facsimile of the pre-pandemic normal. If it goes on long enough, that will become the new normal.