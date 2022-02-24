But diplomacy may yet be the only option for minimizing bloodshed and preventing the installation of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine. And a meeting with Putin would be an incredibly high-risk, high-reward gamble for Biden now that Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.

Yet. Biden has great faith in the power of personal diplomacy. He believes it can build relationships and lead to greater understanding, allowing two leaders to tackle thorny problems constructively. In doing so, he is following the standard presidential playbook.

In the second half of the 20th century, American presidents consistently resorted to personal diplomacy, especially in times of crisis. But, such a strategy has produced a mixed record of success. While it can be a valuable tool in crisis management and provide the opportunity for consultation, coordination and understanding, it can also lead to recriminations, misunderstanding and stalemate.

The United States emerged from World War II a superpower. Amid the Cold War that found the United States with new global commitments, the president became a central player in international affairs with tremendous political, economic and military power.

When crises occurred, and issues of war and peace were at stake, the president usually got pulled in and resorted to the strategy of personal diplomacy. And with the advent of nuclear weapons, it became even more necessary for leaders to maintain close communication and contact.

For example, in the late 1950s, a crisis over the divided city of Berlin seemed intractable. While the capitalist, Western-controlled half of the city flourished, the communist, Soviet-dominated eastern half did not. As a result, mass waves of migrants fled from east to west. This was an economic and public relations disaster for the Soviets, leading Nikita Khrushchev to issue an ultimatum to settle the city’s status and remove the Western powers.

After talks at lower diplomatic levels went nowhere, President Dwight D. Eisenhower invited Khrushchev to visit the United States for face-to-face talks. Their meetings went well, but the goodwill was short-lived. Less than a year later, Soviets shot down a U2-spy plane, heightening suspicion between the two countries and deteriorating relations. A scheduled conference between Eisenhower, Khrushchev and the leaders of Britain and France in May 1960 fell apart, and a planned Eisenhower visit to Moscow later that year was canceled.

Khrushchev did meet with Eisenhower’s successor, John F. Kennedy, in 1961. But the summit was a disaster, and the breakdown of diplomacy eventually prompted Khrushchev to erect the Berlin Wall later that year. Though the United States condemned it, the wall did stop the flow of East Berliners to the west, removing a major Soviet irritant.

In retrospect, President Lyndon B. Johnson also had mixed results with personal diplomacy, ultimately showing that the practice isn’t a cure-all.

In 1964, a crisis involving the island of Cyprus pitted NATO allies Greece and Turkey against each other. Trying to avoid a Turkish invasion of Cyprus and a direct conflict between Turkey and Greece, Johnson wrote letters to leaders of both nations and eventually invited them to the White House. But while the Turkish president was open to Johnson’s proposal, the Greek leader was not. Lucky for Johnson a military conflict didn’t erupt — at least not while he was president. But while Johnson might have prevented the worst possible outcome, his personal diplomacy couldn’t solve underlying issues and left a festering problem. Three years later, he had better results.

In 1967, the Six Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors erupted. Though a regional conflict, it drew in the United States and the Soviet Union, each allied with a different combatant. Johnson used the “hotline” between the two nations’ leaders to communicate with his counterpart, Alexei Kosygin. Between June 5 and June 10, the two men exchanged 20 messages as they labored to end the fighting and avoid any misunderstanding that might lead to direct conflict between the nuclear-armed superpowers. And the following week the leaders continued their dialogue face-to-face in an impromptu summit in Glassboro, N.J., the halfway point between Johnson in Washington and Kosygin, who was in New York to address an emergency session of the U.N. General Assembly about the Middle East conflict. The talks were friendly, but there were no major breakthroughs, leaving Johnson with “mixed feelings” about the meeting.

President George H.W. Bush also invested in personal diplomacy with mixed results. In 1990, after Iraq invaded Kuwait, Bush called leaders around the globe. He called so many, that his chief of staff, John Sununu, joked that “when he left office his index finger was an inch shorter” from all the dialing. Bush also physically met with some world leaders, most importantly Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Those meetings resulted in a multilateral coalition supporting U.S. efforts to evict Iraq from Kuwait.

But Bush’s personal diplomacy came up short when the Chinese government brutally suppressed protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. He tried to call Deng Xiaoping, but the Chinese leader wouldn’t take the call. This angered Bush, who had considered Deng a friend. After the snub, Bush sent the Chinese leader a lengthy personal letter that reestablished communication but didn’t necessarily improve U.S.-China relations, which treaded water for the rest of his presidency.

This mixed record shows that presidents don’t often engage their foreign counterparts because they are confident of success. Indeed, personal diplomacy is often done as a last resort. For example, at least early in his presidency, Johnson took less pleasure in personal diplomacy and often had to be persuaded by his advisers to do it. With the Turkey and Greece crisis, he told his secretary of state: “‘Now, what in the hell’s Lyndon B. Johnson doing inviting this big mess right in his lap?’ I have no solution. I can’t propose anything.” But as he admitted, the administration was “absolutely desperate.”

Likewise, Eisenhower didn’t have much faith in his ability to persuade and was leery of negotiations between world leaders. But inviting Khrushchev to visit was the only idea he had left to reduce tension in Berlin. And even then, some in the administration thought it might be a mistake.

Similar desperation is evident with the situation in Ukraine. As the United States warned of an imminent Russian invasion last week, Biden hurried to schedule a call with Putin and warned of “swift and severe costs.” But as one national security official said, there was “no fundamental change in the dynamic that has unfolded now for several weeks.” And that’s the rub for Biden.

Regardless of the likelihood for success, all postwar presidents have been expected to engage in crisis personal diplomacy. The public, the media and other heads of state see it as a measure of the president’s leadership. And in trying to manage global hot spots, presidents have felt the need to try everything at their disposal. Even if the odds are stacked against them.