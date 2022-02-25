In early America, textiles were omnipresent. People were more likely to own textiles than anything else. Clothes offered protection from indecency and the elements, reflected status and position, and expressed the wearer’s sense of self. But textiles were valuable not merely as necessities or consumer goods. Long-standing legal practices connected clothes — and by extension all textiles, including uncut cloth and linens and related accessories such as shoes and hats — to whomever wore them, produced them or traded them. This made textiles, like food and tools, into a relatively secure form of property for those without formal property rights.

Unlike food, which spoiled easily, and tools, which had limited demand, textiles preserved their value and were easily exchanged. Worn pants could be made into clothes for children; an old tablecloth could be cut up into handkerchiefs; a secondhand dress could be altered to fit a different body. No wonder textiles played an outsize role in economic life, as those without rights used them as currency, capital and credit. The legal principles attached to textiles allowed a wide range of disenfranchised people to become economic actors.

Before the Civil War, most Americans lacked property rights or legal standing to access the courts. Anyone in a relationship of domestic dependence, be that slavery, servitude, childhood or marriage, saw their property rights curtailed in favor of the men on whom they depended. Enslaved people, of course, had no property rights at all, while servants, children and wives had only limited rights to property or legal access to defend it. This lack of rights also negatively affected free Blacks, Indians, unmarried women and the working poor, all of whom could become dependents even if they currently were not. Without rights, people could not participate in the market economy. Textiles were their trump card, temporarily mitigating legal disabilities even though they could not actually change anyone’s legal status or inequalities of power.

The consequences were far-reaching. For instance, textiles subverted coverture, the doctrine under which married women had no independent legal standing and anything they possessed belonged to their husbands. The famous legal scholar William Blackstone had interpreted coverture rather strictly in the 1760s, and the American Revolution did nothing to change that. However, it was generally assumed that wives owned their clothes and their accessories and could trade them without a husband’s permission. By stretching this custom to cover not only their own apparel but all textiles, married women went into business.

For some, this meant no more than a little trading with neighbors. Others manufactured textiles on a large scale, employing enslaved people, servants, daughters and pieceworkers. They invested the proceeds to expand their businesses or transferred the wealth in gifts to other women. The uneven and often slow mechanization of textiles, which meant that much “ready-made” clothing was in fact made by hand, provided them ample opportunity.

Poor and non-White women, too, relied on textiles to feed themselves and help their families weather economic precarity. They lived by their spindle, loom or needle, or they leveraged textiles by pawning them or even renting them out. All women could potentially benefit, though poorer women and women of color less so than wealthier White women. Yet, as Edwards points out, “while textiles could not extinguish the structural inequalities in their lives, they offered a means to reshape them.” Digging deep into local court records along with women’s diaries and “commonplace books” in which people recorded daily information, Edwards tells the fascinating stories of the many women, free and enslaved, whose economic activities are wholly invisible in traditional business ledgers and census rolls.

But how could those without rights resolve disputes over textiles? Civil law focused on rights, which these people lacked. The solution was to bring such cases through criminal complaints in public law, which focused on safeguarding public order. The most expedient vehicle was the charge of theft. Because textiles functioned as currency and credit, they were indeed frequently “borrowed” or stolen. But claims were also adjudicated this way because it allowed local officials to proceed, whether anything was stolen or not.

By going to court, those without rights made room for themselves in the legal system. Even enslaved people, who had no right to their own bodies, expected that legal practice would protect their ownership of textiles. They came to court when their textiles went missing, or when their customers refused to pay or were late doing so. People relied on witnesses more than written accounts to substantiate possession and use. Courts honored the customs attached to textiles selectively, so those without rights could never count on having their claims upheld. Yet a surprising number were.

In the decades before the Civil War, this situation changed. Falling prices robbed textiles of their usefulness as credit or capital. Law became more professionalized and less responsive to local customs and circumstances. A greater emphasis on individual rights, especially those of White men, came at the expense of everyone else. “Conceptions of dependence, once attached to an individual’s structural place within households,” Edwards writes, “had become more firmly linked to an individual’s race and gender.”

American history is often told as a progressive narrative in which ever greater numbers of people over time gained formal rights. Edwards complicates this story by reminding us that “the extension of rights cannot be told as a straightforward narrative of inclusion and progress.” As textiles lost their capacity to stretch the social fabric, women, and many men, were left with only the clothes on their backs. Edwards has written an engaging if complex book that reminds us that there is more to legal history than formal rights.

Marjoleine Kars teaches history at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and is the author of “Blood on the River,” about a massive 1763 slave rebellion in Dutch Guyana.

Only the Clothes on Her Back

Clothing and the Hidden History of Power in the Nineteenth-Century United States

By Laura F. Edwards