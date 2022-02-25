On Tuesday morning, the jury reached its verdict — guilty on all counts. This outcome makes it tempting to assume that this case was a slam dunk for prosecutors, especially given how quickly the jury wrapped up its deliberations. But this verdict, representing the first federal hate-crime conviction in Georgia’s history, was not a foregone conclusion. And though it may provide some relief to Arbery’s loved ones, this long-awaited conviction also offers a lesson in the inherent limits of our hate-crime laws.

To prevail on the hate-crime charge, federal prosecutors needed to convince the 12 jurors, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the shooting of Arbery was not only a vicious murder but a vicious murder fueled by racial animus. Whereas the prior state prosecution largely avoided mentioning race, the federal trial centered on it — and the move that federal prosecutors sought to make wasn’t easy. They had to turn evidence that the defendants were racist into proof that they targeted Arbery because of his race. (An admission of guilt is perhaps the most compelling way to prove subjective motive, but the judge rejected a plea deal amounting to an admission from Travis and Gregory McMichael that their crime was racially motivated.)

Still, the circumstantial evidence was very strong. Prosecutors introduced dozens of social media posts and text messages full of racist statements, derogatory language and racial slurs. These included a text message from one of the defendants a few months before the shooting, commenting that “we used to walk around committing hate crimes all day.” The prosecutors’ strongest evidence, however, was that the defendants had spoken about a desire to kill Black people.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An acquittal on these facts would have been devastating for the government and a further stain on our legal system. Since federal hate-crime trials are exceedingly rare, a loss for the prosecution might also have been taken as a referendum on the efficacy of hate-crime laws generally. And yet, while these outcomes were avoided, it’s unclear that these convictions were an outright win. Instead, this case exposed some serious problems with the design of hate-crime laws.

Originally enacted by states in the 1980s and expanded by the federal government in 2009, hate-crime laws are intended to be expressive — to send the messages that our country condemns identity-based prejudice and promotes tolerance and equality, and that the government is committed to uprooting racism and other forms of discrimination. Yet the trial and conviction of Arbery’s killers raise significant doubts as to whether these intended messages are received by perpetrators, victims and society more broadly.

To send their condemnatory message, hate-crime prosecutions are supposed to result in more severe punishment: Between two crimes that are otherwise identical, one that is committed out of racial animus is to receive a harsher penalty. However, the more heinous the crime, the less likely a hate-crime conviction will meaningfully increase a perpetrator’s sentence beyond what they will already receive. This dynamic was clearly on display in the Arbery case. The federal convictions, which could result in maximum sentences of life in prison, will not materially change the defendants’ punishment: Travis and Gregory McMichael are already ineligible for parole and will spend the rest of their lives in prison; the third defendant, William Bryan, is not eligible for parole until age 82.

Hate-crime laws are also intended to convey to victims and their families that they are valued and that acts of prejudice against them will not be tolerated. But if, from the outset, the victim or victim’s family feels unsupported by law enforcement, believing that their suffering isn’t being taken seriously, a hate-crime trial — years later — may not change that. Moreover, because prosecutors may consider, but are not obligated to follow, victims’ wishes, even a timely prosecution may achieve a result that is unsatisfying to victims. At a news conference just after the verdict was read, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, recounted how she felt “ignored” by the Justice Department when, over her staunch objection, prosecutors struck a plea deal instead of going to trial. She lamented, “They … didn’t hear my cry,” concluding, “We got a victory today, but [there are] so many families out there who don’t get victories because of people that we have fighting for us.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hate-crime laws are further intended to send a message to society at large, demonstrating the government’s commitment to racial equality. Yet, a courtroom is a clumsy venue for this sort of norm-setting. In the Arbery case, the prosecution prevailed, but as a general matter, the government simply is not in control of the end result — the outcome of a jury trial is never guaranteed. Indeed, hate-crime cases rarely go to juries (or get charged at all), in part because prosecutors are concerned about jurors’ reaction. In my interviews with prosecutors, many explained that they were unlikely to pursue hate-crime charges on top of other serious charges because of concerns that hate-crime charges are “divisive” and “distracting.” As one prosecutor told me, “If we’re already asking for a life sentence, better not to muddy the waters and just go with homicide charges.” Government prosecutors in the Arbery case were forced to proceed to trial after the judge rejected their plea deal with two defendants. Yet, as Cooper-Jones astutely observed, this was atypical.

Finally, even a successful hate-crime conviction can only do so much to demonstrate the government’s commitment to racial equality. Hate-crime laws are inherently limited by their reliance on a narrow idea of racism that focuses on individual bad actors — monsters driven by hate. This focus may obscure more pervasive but subtler forms of racial bias — in the case of Arbery’s murder, and his family’s struggle for justice, harms that reached well beyond the abhorrent actions of the three men who killed him.

Law enforcement’s missteps in this case sparked outrage from the start: Body camera footage from the scene of the crime showed a responding officer reassuring Gregory McMichael that he wouldn’t put Gregory’s son, Travis, in handcuffs. The two state prosecutors originally in charge of the case eventually had to recuse themselves: The first has since been indicted for shielding the defendants; the second initially argued that the defendants had acted legally in self-defense and under Georgia’s citizen-arrest laws. It took more than two months for any arrests to be made, and these arrests occurred only after video of the killing went viral and protesters took to the streets. Hate-crime laws can’t reach those who mishandled and delayed this case, let alone address the racial disparities that plague our criminal justice system more broadly. Yet, in the fight for racial equality, systemic forms of bias warrant special scrutiny precisely because they are more widespread and less visible than egregious crimes of racial violence.