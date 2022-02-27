As a university student, I read Leo Tolstoy and Alexander Solzhenitsyn and books about the Soviet threat, but I was more personally affected by the American bombing of Cambodia and the military drafting of several classmates. Later, I became a journalist and spent a decade covering conflicts in Latin America. Most pitted right-wing military forces against popular leftist movements and rebellions, whose causes often seemed more just.

By the time I traveled to Moscow as a reporter, in 1988, my romance with revolution had soured. The Soviet communist system was bankrupt and Russian greatness a relic of long-ago czarist rule. My hotel had no hot water or towels, and people stood in the cold for hours to buy cheap Romanian shoes. A grim, expressionless woman from the information ministry was assigned to accompany me everywhere.

But Mikhail Gorbachev had recently come to power, and glasnost was in the air. I was able to slip away and meet once-fearful Jewish dissidents for tea. I was welcomed in newspaper offices where new reformist editors seemed free to speak their minds. Perhaps there was reason for hope after all. On a whim, I bought a plane ticket to Kyiv and found my way to the great gate.

There, I was disappointed to learn that the original structure, built in the 11th century as part of a fortifying wall around the medieval city, no longer existed. Mussorgsky, composing his “Pictures” masterpiece in 1874, had been inspired by an artist’s imaginary version of it. What I saw was a replica of the gate, built in an obscure city park. It seemed diminished and aloof from history, but as I listened in the quiet natural setting, I could almost hear the thundering orchestral chords that had inspired me long ago.

It was another quarter-century before I returned to Kyiv in the early spring of 2014. The faded elegance of Ukraine’s once-influential capital had been burnished with a modern veneer of fast wealth. The wide boulevards were lined with expensive restaurants, fashion emporiums and showrooms of imported sports cars.

But now the independent state was under attack — not from marauding foreign forces but from the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin, determined to keep the former Soviet republic in Moscow’s orbit, had stopped Ukrainian exports from entering Russia, propped up local separatist movements and worked to quash massive protests in Kyiv that sought stronger military and economic ties with the West. In the plaza where demonstrators had clashed repeatedly with police, portraits of those who had been killed were surrounded by bouquets of wilting flowers.

At the same time, Putin’s government had taken de facto control of Crimea, a strategic region on the Black Sea next to Ukraine that had been part of Russia until the 1950s. Officials had then announced a referendum would be held on annexing Crimea to the Russian federation and launched a massive propaganda operation to support it.

When I reached Simferopol. the Crimean capital, the vote was days away and the official campaign was in high gear. It was a smarmy, cynical appeal to the region’s majority ethnic Russians, especially older veterans and pensioners.

There were live performances of patriotic songs by actors in sailor suits, giant screens projecting images of Nazi helmets from World War II and warning of fascist gangs taking over Kyiv. There were sidewalk billboards promising retirees that by voting to return to Mother Russia, they would have their social benefits increased.

No tanks or troops were on display, but other signs of Russian intimidation appeared. Burly Cossacks in their iconic fur hats and greatcoats guarded official events; plainclothes vigilantes lingered at strategic sites. One night, armed security squads took over a hotel for foreign journalists and confiscated some of their equipment.

At one pro-annexation rally, ethnic Russians said they had felt downgraded and adrift after the fall of the Soviet Union, when Ukraine became independent. Hammer-and-sickle banners waved overhead, and people spoke of the pride they had once felt as descendants of a historic Slavic empire and a modern-day revolution.

Elsewhere, many Russian-speaking voters I approached expressed strong emotional attachment to their motherland. One woman accused me of spreading false Western propaganda; another begged me to tell the world how grateful everyone was to Putin for “saving” them.

Not everyone in Crimea shared that view, and some groups were adamantly opposed to annexation. This was especially true of the minority Muslim Tatars, who had been forced into exile by Stalin in the 1940s. Many had returned after the collapse of the Soviet Union and spent years rebuilding their homes, mosques and farms, always fearing they could be attacked and driven out again.

As voting day neared, Tatar dissidents held sporadic protest rallies, carrying posters that spelled out GULAG. One of them, 39-year-old Reshat Ametov, was detained at a rally and vanished. Two weeks later, his body was found in a forest, naked and showing signs of abuse.

Not surprisingly, the March 16 referendum was quickly declared an overwhelming success. The official results — 97 percent of voters in favor of annexation — were announced the next night, in a vast plaza dominated by a statue of Lenin. Women wept and veterans saluted.

As fireworks exploded, a recording of the Russian federation anthem filled the air. The soaring, stately melody brought back the historic grandeur of Mussorgsky’s Russia, and I was briefly swept up in the triumphant exhilaration of the moment.

At the same time, I kept wondering how this nostalgia for the past had prevailed over decades of hardship and repression under Soviet rule. Had nearly 300,000 voters blocked out an entire era? Had they forgotten the labor camps, the bread lines, the purges and pressure to conform? Had they forgotten fear?

The next day, Putin gave a jubilant televised speech, declaring that Crimeans had made a historic decision and were now “inseparable from Russia.” He also promised that minority Tatars would be granted “full rights.” I did not hear the speech, because I was at a Tatar cemetery outside the city where hundreds had gathered to mourn the death of Ametov. They were grim, resigned and fearful for the future.

Later that week, at a posh bar in Simferopol, a business executive told me that he planned to move away from the area, concerned that Moscow’s victory would bring corruption and strong-arm practices to Crimea. But he also confided that his parents had been won over by the barrage of anti-fascist propaganda.

“It’s like a demon that possesses people, and they are no longer able to think,” he said.

Today, with Russian military forces invading Ukraine and buildings being bombed to ruins in Kyiv, Putin’s real intentions have become brutally clear. His appeal to Russian patriotism and solidarity in Crimea eight years ago was mostly aimed at maintaining Moscow’s naval access to the Black Sea. The ominous reminders of Nazi aggression and Russian sacrifices in World War II were really intended to undermine independent leaders in Ukraine.