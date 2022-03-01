It wasn’t always like this. In 2008, by contrast, Russia propagated an efficient and effective information war in step with its invasion of Georgia, sending journalists alongside troops to propagandize what they claimed was a Georgian genocide of native Russians. (A Washington Post editorial at the time accused Russia of “mythmaking,” and an RT News reporter resigned, claiming that “the real news, the real facts of the matter, didn’t conform to what they were trying to report.”) In 2014, Putin engaged in a more sophisticated two-pronged information war in Crimea, using Facebook and Twitter to orchestrate the flow of information online. The first prong suppressed pro-Ukrainian voices by overwhelming their social media posts with hundreds of automated fraud and abuse reports, claiming that the posts contained porn or hate speech. In response, Facebook took down the “offending” messages and banned their authors, effectively banishing pro-Ukrainian voices from the platform. The second prong created and disseminated misinformation through false tweets, blog posts and news stories, propagating absurd tropes describing Ukrainians as “Nazis” who were oppressing Jews and native Russian speakers.

When I studied Russia’s information war on Twitter, in an article published with my colleagues Deb Roy and Soroush Vosoughi in Science, and in my book “The Hype Machine,” I found their misinformation campaign in Crimea accounted for the lion’s share of the largest spike in partially true, partially false news stories in the platform’s history. These partially true, partially false stories exceeded every other spike in verified “mixed” news on Twitter from 2006 and 2017 by a factor of four. The amount of bot activity and the number of unique accounts spreading misinformation were also significantly higher for the Crimean mixed-news stories than for all the other verified mixed political news ever recorded on Twitter.

Zelensky, in particular, is deftly outmaneuvering Putin in this information war. He rallied Ukrainian men to defend their homeland, used the encrypted messaging platform Telegram to speak directly to the Russian people to counter Putin’s narrative, urged the West to step up its assistance in defense of law, order and peace, and even pleaded with foreigners to cross the border into Ukraine to defend Western democracy. While misinformation exists on both sides, Zelensky gives the impression that he’s more committed to truth and transparency. In contrast, Russia has been secretive, obfuscating the true extent of its incursion into Ukraine, and out of touch, airing the rambling addresses of its leader. It’s as if Putin has forgotten that social media transitioned from text to real-time video around the time of the Crimean annexation. In today’s information war, Russian news claiming Zelensky had turned tail and fled was swiftly countered by a video selfie of the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, vowing to defend his homeland. The symbolic contrast between Zelensky striding through war-torn streets, confident even under fire, and Putin, seated, hunched over a large wooden desk in the safety of a secure office hundreds of miles away from the fighting, is stark.

This time, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Google are also proactively engaged in the information war. During the Crimean annexation, they were reactive and struggled to keep up with misinformation and false abuse reports. Today, in Ukraine, they have banned Russian state-owned media from advertising on their platforms and defiantly fact-checked Putin’s propaganda despite Russia’s protests and a full ban of Twitter and a partial ban of Facebook in Russia. Facebook has spun up a special operations center, staffed with native Russian and Ukrainian speakers, to monitor misinformation posted about the war, added warning labels to war-related images that its software detects are more than a year old, and restricted access to content from the state-affiliated Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik. YouTube is restricting access to Russian state-owned media outlets for users in Ukraine, removing Russian state-owned channels from recommendations, and limiting their content’s reach across the platform. Twitter has temporarily banned all ads in Ukraine and Russia, added labels to tweets with links to Russian state-affiliated media and downranked their content in algorithmic timelines. While numerous fake videos are circulating on TikTok about Ukraine, the Chinese-owned platform has no comprehensive policy on policing information about the conflict. Despite blocking state-owned Russian media in the European Union, this information flows freely in Ukraine and Russia on the platform, now dubbed “WarTok” by some observers, in part because it is organizing such videos into a convenient discover playlist by the same name.

The information war is critical to what happens next in Ukraine for several reasons. It motivates the resistance by inspiring Ukrainian citizens to take up arms in defense of their country and motivating them with social proof that they are united and not fighting alone. It encourages foreign assistance, pressuring Europe and the United States to step up their efforts to end the conflict. It fans the flames of protest in Russia, mobilizing the antiwar movement in Moscow and elsewhere in defiance of Putin’s aggression. And it may even eventually demoralize Russian troops, who must be wondering what on earth they are doing in Ukraine if the motivation for the intervention has been a lie all along. When Russia struck a Ukrainian television tower on Tuesday, it seemed to confirm Moscow’s keen awareness of the need to counter Ukraine’s information war and to highlight the importance of information in modern conflicts.