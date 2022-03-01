These words of defiance, warning and resolve appear at the end of John Steinbeck’s short novel “The Moon is Down,” his fictional tale of a small town’s refusal to bow to violent occupation by the invading army of a large nation.

Steinbeck wrote these words in the dark days of 1941, as Europe descended into war, propelled by Germany’s destructive march across the continent. It was Steinbeck’s attempt to puncture the myth that the German war machine was invincible, to warn Europeans and Americans against succumbing to counsels of despair, to call for the international community to do more to aid the resistance fighters in Europe’s conquered lands and, above all else, to celebrate and defend democracy.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to violently subjugate Ukraine, and as President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine heroically leads his country’s determined resistance, Steinbeck’s hymn to the democratic spirit is a stark reminder that this invasion is but a new front in an old war. At its center is a battle of ideas about whether and how people should govern themselves.

The book, written first as a play and converted into a short novel, tells the story of the military occupation of a small town somewhere in Northern Europe. As the occupation becomes more coercive and more violent, members of the town begin to resist. Enraged by these shows of defiance and perplexed as to why the town’s citizens would dare fight back against an overwhelming force, the occupying army becomes ever more brutal. Resistance, both violent and nonviolent, spreads. Townspeople tear up railroad lines linking the town’s coal mine to a nearby port, sabotage the occupying forces’ machines and short-circuit their electrical generators. The invaders respond with extrajudicial killings, show trials and, eventually, attempts to starve the population into surrender. Some of the town’s people flee abroad and some collaborate with the occupiers, but most stay and fight, aided by an increasing flow of arms and ammunition from other democratic states.

At the center of the action is a clash between Mayor Orden, the democratic leader of the town, and Colonel Lanser, the head of the occupying force. Lanser, a veteran of World War I who knows how brutal war is, attempts to restrain his men and urges the mayor to accept occupation to avoid further violence. He is not depicted as evil, even though the logic of war and the totalitarian leader whose orders he follows compel him to act brutally.

Orden, the town’s longtime mayor, is not young, nor is he a man of action rallying his people to defy the invaders. As he candidly admits, he is afraid. But he possesses immense dignity and refuses, even under threat of execution, to undercut his citizens’ fight against subjugation. He knows he is not just a man but a symbol of democratic resistance to totalitarian force. “I am not a very brave man who will have made them a little braver,” the mayor tells Lanser shortly before Lanser condemns him to death. By refusing to bow, and by defying the demands of the aggressor, the mayor — in his words and actions — becomes a symbol for decency, bravery and a free people’s unconquerable opposition to tyranny and commitment to freedom.

When this work first appeared, Steinbeck was criticized for refusing to depict the invading forces as inhuman personifications of evil. Steinbeck thought that humanizing them made the work more realistic, and more compelling. During the war, he worked as a correspondent in Europe, wrote training manuals for the U.S. Army and served in the Office of Strategic Services. All of these posts afforded him access to the resistance efforts underway in Europe and allowed him to write his account by “basing its fiction on facts” and writing of “the experiences of the occupied” in a way that would bring home to Americans what was occurring overseas. “I had written of Germans as men,” Steinbeck later wrote, “not supermen, and this was considered a very weak attitude to take. I couldn’t make much sense of this, and it seems absurd now that we know the Germans were men, and thus fallible, even defeatable.”

Steinbeck wanted to motivate the American public with depictions of the invaders not as a faceless juggernaut, but as ordinary, vulnerable men, following orders grimly and unenthusiastically. “The war came on,” Steinbeck would later write, “and I wrote ‘The Moon Is Down’ as a kind of celebration of the durability of democracy.”

Although American literary critics didn’t care for Steinbeck’s work, it was abroad, in the hands of the resistance fighters who battled on in defeat, that this work had the most immediate impact. Thousands of copies of the book were smuggled into occupied territory across Europe, and translations even found their way into occupied China. Informed of these efforts after the war, Steinbeck marveled at how the novel was “copied, mimeographed, printed on hand presses in cellars, and I have seen a copy laboriously handwritten on scrap paper and tied together with twine.”

As it turned out, the book’s depiction of the courage of a people fighting to preserve their independence was not unrealistic, but factual. And dangerous. The Nazis made possession of Steinbeck’s work a capital crime. It was an extraordinary piece of anti-Nazi propaganda, delivering a message of hope and a cry of resistance. Norway’s king, leading his country’s government in exile from London during the war, conspicuously appeared at the opening of the London production of “The Moon is Down.”

But the work held more than just symbolic value. It inspired Europeans to resist and fight on. It also encouraged allied nations to send arms and ammunition to occupied territories. Winston Churchill read the book, noting that it was a “well-written story,” and sent a memo to his minister of economic warfare, underscoring the importance of smuggling arms and explosives to resistance fighters in occupied countries. After the war, and in recognition that his work had inspired the conquered people of Europe to resist, the Norwegian king awarded Steinbeck the country’s Liberty Cross. In 1955, he received the Commander’s Cross of Franco-Belgian Gratitude.

In the book’s conclusion, Orden, the democratic mayor, declares, “I am a little man, and this is a little town, but there must be a spark in little men that can burst into a flame.” Today, the world watches in horror at another grim occupation, and is startled by the brave resistance of another people struggling for their independence against a brutal dictator.

Zelensky is not a small man and Kyiv is not a little town. But, like the mayor of Steinbeck’s work, he has stayed in his capital under significant threat of assassination or missile strike. It is his actions, and his presence, that have defined his commitment to his country’s democracy and his leadership. “We are defending our independence, our state, and we will continue to do so,” he declared in a video, holding his phone, wearing military dress and broadcasting his message. “Our army is here, our civil society is here, we are all here,” he said to the camera, the people of Ukraine, the people of Russia and the entire world.

Overwhelmed by the bravery of people who “refused to admit defeat even when Germans patrolled their streets,” John Steinbeck wrote “The Moon is Down” as a message of defiance, as a tribute to the durability of the democratic spirit and as a charge not to succumb to feelings of despair, apathy or helplessness.