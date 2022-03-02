The point is that no one should expect quick and decisive denouements in international relations. Some grand strategies require considerable amounts of patience to bear any fruit. In my day job I am trying to think more about how great powers think about the future, and whether they believe it to be favorable to them or not.

A week into the war in Ukraine, it is impossible to judge how this conflict will play out. It is worth considering how Russian, European, Chinese and American expectations of the future of great power politics led to this point, and how this war might alter or reinforce those expectations.

Before the invasion, it seemed that Russia expected a future in which it would be able to achieve its strategic goals through the threat and/or use of military force. Moscow viewed the West as fractured and in decline and China as its strategic partner. A week in, there might be a need for some recalculation. Moscow is facing unprecedented sanctions, a united NATO, a united European Union and a Germany that is now committed to taking Russia’s military statecraft seriously. Furthermore, Russian reversals on the battlefield and in the information space have tarnished its war-fighting reputation.

Even if Russia eventually defeats Ukraine, its relative power is now on the wane under the weight of sanctions, military losses and the military buildup of its adversaries. Russia’s reputation for adroitly using its power is in shambles. Moscow’s primary hope for the future is that the coalition aligned against it starts to fray because of internal discord.

China might also need to recalculate. Xi Jinping’s decision to cement ties with Putin had a certain authoritarian logic. No doubt Chinese economic growth and U.S. foreign policy fatigue fostered an impression that the future was more favorable to China. As a county with similar irredentist territorial claims, it is little wonder that China has implicitly supported Russia’s position on Ukraine. It is even possible that China’s leadership viewed Russia’s actions in Ukraine as a useful distraction given the recent U.S. focus on the Indo-Pacific.

China will also be learning from the past week. Its implicit support for Russia might make life a bit more awkward. A unified NATO will also pose some challenges to a China that was quite eager to use economic statecraft to divide and conquer. The most interesting question — one for which I have no answer — is how China views the array of sanctions now being imposed on Russia. Do these sanctions deter Chinese bellicosity? Does it provide the preview for what to expect if China contemplates similar actions? How will it react as Taiwan also moves down the learning curve on Ukraine?

The biggest change might be in Europe’s expectations about the future. Up until last week, Europe seemed split about how to deal with Russia, with Franco-German skepticism about U.S. warnings regarding Putin. No longer. As my Washington Post colleagues Michael Birnbaum, Missy Ryan, and Souad Mekhennet report, “over just a handful of days, Europe has been shocked out of a post-Cold War era — and state of mind — in which it left many of the democratic world’s most burning security problems to the United States.”

The interesting question for Europe going forward is how the countries involved will bolster their hard power capabilities. Will it happen through NATO or the European Union?

As for the United States, grand strategy documents in recent years had focused on the threat posed by great power competition and the need to build back better alliances and partnership. This worldview suggested a challenging future for the United States.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a clear manifestation of that challenge. At the same time, U.S. warnings that it was going to happen have restored some much-needed credibility to the U.S. intelligence community. The response also seems to have galvanized the exact coalition of allies and partners that the United States will need for the near future. And as the Post story suggests, it is “increased European spending and troop reinforcements on the continent [then] that would allow the United States to take up its long-planned shift toward Asia.”