But some companies have unleashed union-busting tactics while still affirming corporate cultures that claim to champion social justice. For example, REI, which is a co-op serving a left-leaning consumer base, launched a podcast to argue against unionization efforts that included an acknowledgment of Indigenous land and inclusive use of personal pronouns. Similarly, Starbucks has fired several employees involved in the unionization effort while brandishing its own pro-worker image.

Such contradictions are nothing new. Companies have long deployed socially responsible rhetoric to fight impending unionization. At their core, companies, regardless of their brand identities, remain profit-seeking, anti-worker organizations. But as the history of South Africa shows us, when contradictions surface between internal polices and external appeals to consumers, possibilities emerge for workers to advocate for power against the wishes of management.

In late 1970s South Africa, the draconian apartheid regime firmly repressed the movement, livelihood and citizenship of the majority Black population. Under the 1956 Industrial Conciliation Act, the South African government allowed companies to legally reserve jobs for the White minority. Some companies even refused to classify Black workers as employees, thereby excluding them from the negotiation process.

As the apartheid regime drew increased global scrutiny and outrage after images of the violent police response to the 1976 Soweto uprising reached an international audience, U.S. companies operating in South Africa found themselves in a quagmire. After the legislative dismantling of Jim Crow in the United States, investors became increasingly concerned with the ethics of U.S. subsidiaries in South Africa maintaining firmly segregated working policies, including separate work facilities across racial lines and the near-exclusion of Black workers from management positions. These investors began applying increasing pressure on the companies to shift away from such policies.

In 1977, a number of major U.S. corporations, including Ford, IBM, General Motors and Colgate-Palmolive, which operated in South Africa, signed on to the Sullivan Principles corporate code of social responsibility. This voluntary code of conduct called on U.S. subsidiaries in South Africa to make substantial progress toward desegregating their workplaces while training and advancing Black workers into supervisory positions. Concerned with their image but also weary of the growing anti-apartheid movement’s calls for disinvestment, signatory companies hoped signing and abiding by the code would lessen grass-roots and shareholder pressure.

In 1978, Colgate-Palmolive released a press statement, justifying its continued presence in South Africa by declaring a “sincere and ongoing commitment to the elimination of racial discrimination” there. Colgate self-reported progress in desegregating the workplace and noted it had initiated affirmative action hiring programs. Colgate received the highest possible rating from the U.S.-based Arthur D. Little consultancy firm for its efforts to desegregate operations and promote Black workers in its South African plants.

But the company was simultaneously suppressing Black unions.

By 1979, the Sullivan Principles advanced an addendum to encourage companies to recognize and negotiate with Black trade unions. The South African government had finally recognized Black workers as employees that same year and reluctantly agreed to legalize unions representing Black workers.

But Colgate resisted Black workers’ requests for the recognition of their union, the Chemical Workers’ Industrial Union (CWIU). Throughout 1980 and 1981, a tense 16-month saga ensued between the union and Colgate. Refusing to even meet with union representatives, the company engaged in union-busting tactics, citing that their workers were paid well and that they did not need the protection of the union.

The CWIU decided to leverage the Sullivan Principles to increase pressure on Colgate. The union contacted Leon Sullivan, the African American preacher and architect of the Sullivan Principles, hoping that Sullivan would pressure management into recognizing the union. It cited persistent worker discord and discriminatory practices at Colgate, despite corporate claims that its policies and attitudes were in total compliance with the Sullivan Principles.

Rebutting the union’s grievances, Colgate claimed that it paid its workers the highest possible wages in the industry, citing a minimum of 480 rand a month for the lowest tier worker, well above the minimum household subsistence level. Colgate further claimed that they were “enlightened employers” and that they did more for its workers than any trade union could.

But workers continued to challenge management, noting that segregation persisted on the shop floor. Union shop stewards organized meetings in the nearby townships and union offices and spearheaded meetings with a representative of the U.S. congressional subcommittee on Southern Africa. At the plant, workers risked their jobs by interfering with equipment and initiating shutdowns of various production departments, receiving condemnation from Colgate management.

In April 1981 the CWIU protested that Colgate was deploying a variety of anti-union tactics, from worker intimidation to enticement of workers away from the union by offering benefits as a form of bribery. By late May 1981, the CWIU called for a nationwide South African boycott of all Colgate products, including soaps, detergents and toothpastes, in support of the union’s goals. Colgate workers distributed over 15,000 posters and stickers to urge workers and the surrounding community to boycott Colgate until the company granted full union recognition and the right to negotiate wages and working conditions. In turn, Colgate distributed pamphlets, delivered free product samples to the Black townships and suggested that the boycott was the work of outsiders with no connection to the union.

With the boycott in place and after the union voted in favor of a strike by a two-thirds majority, management conceded. At last Colgate and the CWIU signed a formal recognition agreement that August, signaling a major victory for the union.

The saga at Colgate was one of the earliest examples of South African workers’ struggles drawing in the larger community of Black workers outside the factory.

On their own, the Sullivan Principles offered little help for Black workers. After all, Colgate could obstinately refuse Black workers’ demands while still enjoying high ratings as one of the most successful and socially responsive multinational firms operating in South Africa. But workers ultimately leveraged the Sullivan Principles to challenge management while rallying workers and the surrounding community to support a boycott of Colgate products.