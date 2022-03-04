He sent these scenes from Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday and Thursday.

Russia’s disgraceful war against Ukraine has meant new rules for daily life — and a new depth of feelings for me.

There’s no part of my world here that the war hasn’t influenced. Kyiv, my city, is wearing antitank metal crosses, sandbags and thousands of concrete blocks, at every road crossing and scattered every 500 yards or so.

When you approach one of these points, you need to show your documents. Tension is high: No smiles, no waving. About every fifth person on the street is a military man, armored policeman or member of the Territorial Defense Forces. All are armed. If you stop to pull out something from a rucksack, 90 percent of the time, a police or military car or foot patrol will show up to check what it is.

I’m living at my friend Illia’s place. Two of his other friends have moved in there, too. It is important not to be alone these days — for me, especially after twilight.

We are all trying to volunteer to help. Mostly, we’re delivering different military and humanitarian stuff from Point A to Point B by car. My main route, which is full of checkpoints and traffic, takes a few hours and a lot of work to get through. My documents are registered to the separatist region of Donetsk, which makes me suspicious now, even though I’ve lived in Kyiv since 2006. It means I get additional questions, asked in a sharper tone.

This past week, I spent two days as a driver and interpreter for two French journalists to earn money and connect them with Ukrainian fighters or volunteers. Some days, I don’t find any tasks that need my help. I tried to sign up as a cook for one place that is preparing food for our soldiers, but they already had enough people. The other option was that my friend and I could go to the left bank of the Dnieper River on foot carrying food, because the traffic was too heavy on the only available bridge. But that was canceled, too.

I plan things on a short horizon: each day at a time. Tomorrow, I’ll start my day again looking for things I can do for Kyiv. We have the best and bravest soldiers on Earth. And we have your priceless support.