“Trapped in the Present Tense” is made up of a half-dozen sections of varying lengths that are only loosely related. These are ruminations on diverse subjects such as mass murder and mass statistics, the militarization of our culture, and family snapshots infused with nostalgic pathos.

Brooks is drawn to what she has called “American darkness” and the seemingly bottomless capacity of our country to forget its horrific relationship with violence. She begins by recalling Charles Whitman, who in 1966 fatally shot 16 people and wounded dozens from the Tower on the University of Texas campus in Austin. Whitman was 25, and he also died — on a day that for a while was called “unforgettable.” But it was (largely) forgotten, as shooting after shooting punctured our consciousness. Each violent event is crowded out by the next, until it seems we just expect that somewhere soon there’s bound to be another mass shooting. Awash with guns, Americans are conditioned to believe that there is nothing they can do to stop what a generation ago would have been recognized as madness. Today, we want to move past tragedies as quickly as possible. Indeed, Brooks describes new companies that promise the kinds of deep cleaning that will bring the environment (school, home, hotel) to its “pre-trauma” condition. “It’s a way,” she writes, “to reverse engineer catastrophe so that routines can be resumed, property values restored, lives rebuilt.”

Some of the most moving pages of this book are about Nancy Lanza, the mother of the shooter who in eight minutes killed 26 children and staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Lanza struggled for years to try to help her very damaged son and even went to shooting ranges with him. She was his first murder victim. Brooks pays attention to melancholy ironies like this. She doesn’t try to explain them or even tie them together. She just asks the reader to remember and to sit with the sadness.

But Brooks herself doesn’t dwell on any episode very long. She touches on our changing relationship to the military over the last several decades and how that relationship has given rise to new forms of surveillance — the background to shifting attitudes toward secrets and privacy. She also recognizes that while catastrophe lurks in our national consciousness, we are encouraged not to think about it all that much. She sees this in our responses to the threat of war, domestic violence and, most recently, to epidemics. “Worrying about the virus, like worrying about nuclear weapons or climate change, was exhausting,” she wrote in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak. “America decided to change the channel.” Then she changes channels and briefly considers extreme diary writers and, after that, the sea of data flooding our consciousness.

In each of her brief “pure acts of attention,” Brooks is paying her respects to fleeting but meaningful episodes in our history, pushing back against our culture’s waves of forgetting. We turn to the past sometimes for accurate, objective accounts, and sometimes to glean lessons we can apply to the future. And sometimes we turn to the past simply so that it won’t disappear; we pay attention to it because it was meaningful to us, and we acknowledge that meaning with reverence. Paying one’s respects to the past, through memorialization of some kind, is an act of piety. For all the melancholy ironies in “Stuck in the Present Tense,” Brooks’s ruminations are such acts.

The final section of the book, called “Snapshots,” is a photo/text collage that is the purest expression of the author’s desire to hold on to time without being concerned about explaining the past or turning it into a lesson. The effort to remember often leads to abstraction, Brooks knows, and she is determined to insist on a specificity that will evoke meanings for others. “Every statistic,” she writes, “can be unpacked so that the story at its heart emerges.” One of her favorite pictures, she writes, “seems oddly unmoored, with nothing to hold it in place.” That’s part of why she cherishes it; every time she looks at it, she is surprised by something. By preserving the capacity to be surprised, she concludes, we may be more open to keeping memory alive. With her caring but purposively unmoored essays, she has done just this.

Michael S. Roth is president of Wesleyan University. His latest book is “Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness on College Campuses.”

Trapped in the Present Tense

Meditations on American Memory

By Colette Brooks