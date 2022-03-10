Of course, vacation means time to read! And because I am a international relations nerd, the lines between my vacation reading and my work reading can be a bit blurry. Still, we all relax in our own ways, and given the current geopolitical moment my way is to read an awful lot about the legacies of the interwar period.

My books of choice for this vacation, in alphabetical order:

Oona Hathaway and Scott Shapiro, “The Internationalists: How a Radical Plan to Outlaw War Remade the World.” This book, about the legacy of the 1928 Kellogg-Briand Pact that ostensibly outlawed wars of aggression, came out in 2017 but feels more trenchant today. Hathaway and Shapiro argue that the much-derided treaty outlawing war had a more profound effect on international relations than is commonly appreciated. If nothing else, states now have to justify their wars of aggression with absurd, hyperbolic claims — like the country they are invading is run by neo-Nazis trying to develop nuclear weapons.

James McAllister, “The Williamstown Institute of Politics and American Internationalism after the First World War.” I am a Williams College alum. I studied political economy and international relations there. Until I read McAllister’s book, I had no idea that the Williamston Institute of Politics (IOP) ever existed. In the aftermath of the first World War, Harry Garfield, the president of Williams and a close confidante of Wilson, created the IOP and dedicated it to Wilson’s vision of liberal internationalism. Furthermore, Garfield succeeded in attracting many European diplomats and policymakers to the Purple Valley to convene. One Swiss diplomat said in the 1920s that a “citizen of Geneva is more at home in Williamstown than in Warsaw, Vienna, Berlin, or Paris.” There has never been a single journal article or scholarly book written about the IOP. McAllister was able to access the archives and correct that oversight.

Wilson might be very much out of favor but the ideas of liberal internationalism have persisted. I, for one, am very curious how my alma mater played a central role in the development of American international relations.

Nicholas Mulder, “The Economic Weapon: The Rise of Sanctions as a Tool of Modern War.” Economic sanctions are all the rage nowadays. Although the practice traces back to the days of the Peloponnesian War, their modern iteration began during and after the first World War. Mulder’s book examines how economic sanctions emerged during the Great War — as an adjunct to military action — and eventually became perceived as the substitute for military action. Mulder suggests that the League of Nations’ interwar reliance on the tool was one of the triggers that ended the fragile return to economic globalization that occurred in the 1920s. The League’s sanctions were potent enough to encourage more autarkic behavior from revisionist actors like Nazi Germany.