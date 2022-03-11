Once upon a time — I’d say it was during the George H.W. Bush administration — I had the idea to write a book about women whose lives were circumscribed by their commitment to their religious beliefs and practices. I was fascinated by the choices they made in a modern world and wanted to understand how they managed to live in the United States of the late 20th century. I’m sorry I never wrote that (note to my agent: whaddya think?), but if I had, I wasn’t planning on including people who claimed to communicate with the dead, people who believed in UFOs, yeti hunters or ghostbusters. And no members of cults or for-profit organizations like Scientology.

Krasnostein’s generous and compassionate book, “The Believer: Encounters With the Beginning, the End, and Our Place in the Middle,” recounts her experiences with followers of eccentric or, let’s say, science fiction beliefs as well as many Christians, all of whom are treated with respect. Her tour of humanity, spanning unlighted country roads in Australia to crumbling apartments in the South Bronx, shows that many human beings benefit from finding an ideology that encompasses not just their beliefs but their ways of living. I don’t know if Krasnostein is entertained, credulous or just tolerant of the ghost types, and that is one of her gifts.

After witnessing the performance of the subway choir, the author watched other Mennonite choirs on YouTube — and, she writes, she felt “tears burning my eyes.” It isn’t the songs or the skill of the singers that moved her. “It isn’t a question of technical mastery,” she explains. “The voices are by no means perfect. But each time it causes within me a certain pool of feeling — a tenderness.” What stirred her was discovering how the choir members learned to sing together in harmony. “’They grew up with it,’ the pastor’s wife Becky explains. ‘At church, we don’t have a choir because we want everybody to be involved.’” Krasnostein realizes: “That’s everything, really. These songs are houses with warm rooms for everyone. This is what it could feel like.”

That moment in the subway provided the big bang of this book. Krasnostein met several Mennonite families who had moved from their small homogenous community in Myerstown, Pa., (population 3,201) to spread the word of Jesus to the Black and Latino population of upper Manhattan and the South Bronx. They gave birth there, they home-schooled their kids there, and they basically created little bubbles of Whiteness and innocence in the naked city.

Krasnostein often mentions her Jewish heritage and her forebears’ European roots and emigration. And yet she had no trouble absorbing the serenity of her Mennonite subjects sitting in their apartments cramped with children in the Bronx.

When she spent time at Kentucky’s Creation Museum and Ark Encounter — where “a full-size Noah’s ark . . . [rests] on an endless expanse of grass in the middle of nowhere” (just off I-75 midway between Cincinnati and Lexington) — her heritage wasn’t well appreciated, nor was her belief that dinosaurs became extinct millennia before people existed. The evolution-denying scientists she interviewed at these giant theme parks were believers all right, theorizing about how Noah and his family fed the dinosaurs that arrived in pairs — who knew? — aboard his 510-foot-long ark, if their math is correct.

We meet Katrina, a beautiful young mother who is dying of cancer. Krasnostein was introduced to her through Annie, a death doula and monk who had been married multiple times. It is hard to determine who is more interesting — the social activist mother of three in end-stage cancer who is trying to do everything right for her kids, or Annie, who as part of her introduction to Krasnostein shared the suicide notes she had written while deeply depressed 20 years earlier. Annie had once been declared dead (for three minutes in her 20s after an overdose) and came to view every setback and trial in life as an opportunity for learning and growth.

Krasnostein skips from subject to subject and returns, with the fluidity of a string wound for a game of cat’s cradle — in and out and back where she started. She takes us to Vlad Dubaj, a PhD in biomedical imaging who likes to visit haunted houses where he communicates with “spooks.” And we get to know Lynn, a grandmother in her 70s who spent 35 years — half of her life — in prison for murdering her ex-husband after he threw their 2-year-old son down the front stairs. Now living in a homeless shelter in New York, Lynn spends her days working and volunteering at Trinity Church as a devout Episcopalian.

Faith in something can garner a community for its adherents, and it can separate those people from the larger community. What becomes clear pretty early on is that people who believe in things that are considered “fringy” often share those ideas only in private. They live both among us and apart from us. We learn that believers in the paranormal and in UFO abductions often choose not to share their experiences or opinions with most strangers, lest they lose the other party’s respect. But the author judges no one. Her empathy fills her pages. She even acknowledges: “I hadn’t previously thought of anxiety as an autoimmune disease. But of course it is.”

You will meet no skeptics in “The Believer.” Take Rhonda, who began dating Fred when she was 16 and he was 19. His dream was to become a commercial airline pilot. Their dream was to get married and raise a family together. Unfortunately, Fred did poorly on his necessary exams, and his path to his certification was long. Fred’s last communication was on Oct. 21, 1978, when he made a flight over the water one night before he was to meet Rhonda for a date. Audiotapes from the control tower reveal that he was having difficulties aboard his Cessna. He told the controller in Melbourne that there was an unusual object flying just above his craft. It was causing problems with his equipment and his radio. He disappeared that night, and no traces of his plane or his body were ever recovered.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Australia, where vast expanses of land and sky seem to host a large number of mysterious sightings, Fred became famous and almost idolized, particularly by the communities that take UFOs seriously. To this day, Rhonda puts on her engagement ring once a year on their anniversary. She thinks of him every day — as the love of her life — despite the other relationships she’s formed since Fred’s disappearance. Rhonda’s life was stunted that day in 1978. She is a believer in love, and she is a believer that somehow corporeal Fred’s demise is linked to something mysteriously extraterrestrial, which through her eyes is more of a good thing than a bad one.

Throughout her narrative, we feel not only Krasnostein’s compassion but also her yearning. While some people in the book prefer pseudonyms to protect their privacy, Krasnostein succeeded admirably in winning the trust of her subjects. Her talent for penetrating intimate settings and eliciting personal testimony is impressive. The profiles are fascinating — I can’t imagine talking to paranormal enthusiasts for more than 10 minutes without nodding off or secretly checking my phone, but Krasnostein’s portraits left me feeling melancholy all the same. We all want so much to belong, to believe, to connect, to be whole, to be good — and that’s a lot, whether you work at the Ark Encounter in Kentucky or are chasing space aliens in Victoria.

Lisa Birnbach is a writer in New York. She co-wrote and edited “The Official Preppy Handbook” and wrote “True Prep.”

