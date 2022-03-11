More recently the concept of frontier has given way to the idea of borders and borderlands, where peoples and cultures have intermingled and interacted. In “Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West,” Anne F. Hyde examines family life in the borderlands; her carefully wrought portrait of five families reveals the peculiar challenges faced by these quintessential people of the border.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A historian at the University of Oklahoma and the author of the highly regarded “Empires, Nations, and Families,” Hyde commences her story before the arrival of Europeans. Among the different Indian tribes, marriage fostered trade connections and cemented alliances, she explains. Romance often had little to do with it. “Marriage, because it was strategic, could be violent,” she writes. “Marriage, sex, and trade operated in tandem with war, captivity, and slavery.”

The Europeans at first were treated like another tribe. Hyde’s book doubles as a history of the North American fur trade, which brought French and British explorers and merchants into contact with Indian tribes of Canada and the Great Lakes region. The French and British were nearly all males, and the great majority of their liaisons were with Indigenous women. Hyde provides illuminating detail on the family networks the outsider men married into and the benefits and costs to the various parties.

She notes that the Indians’ concept of marriage was more flexible and less central to a woman’s identity than was common among Europeans at the time. “For an Ojibwe woman,” Hyde writes, “marriage was only one relationship in a mesh of kin, far less important than her relationships with her father and her brothers.” Marriages were often temporary; a woman might marry several times in her life and bear no stigma for it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sometimes the women terminated the marriages; sometimes the men did. Successful fur traders received promotions that pulled them out of the field and away to Montreal or London. In such cases, the leavers often had as little desire to take their “country wives” with them as those wives had desire to go. Commonly but not always, an arrangement was made whereby the woman received the equivalent of alimony and child support.

Hyde’s research is impressive throughout; it is hard to imagine a pertinent document that has escaped her scrutiny. Yet her characters often remain elusive. It is in the nature of social history that the subjects leave few traces for the historian to work with. In some cases they never wrote anything down, lacking literacy or incentive. In other cases, what was written down was subsequently lost.

As a result we often observe Hyde’s subjects from a distance. At times she is compelled to extrapolate. “We don’t know much about the courtship of Marguerite Waddens and Alexander McKay,” she writes of one couple, “but we can surmise some details from others’ accounts.” Sudden gaps can occur in the coverage. “We don’t know what happened to Marguerite immediately after her father’s death,” she writes. “No longer part of a European man’s life, she and her mother disappeared from the record.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yet Hyde makes good use of one woman who did create a written record — an elegantly poetic one. Jane Schoolcraft was the Ojibwe-descended wife of Henry Schoolcraft; when she and her husband enrolled their children at boarding school in Princeton, N.J., and Philadelphia, she composed an elegy titled “On Leaving My Children John and Jane at School in the Atlantic States.” The first line was written in Ojibwe, and translated: “My heart fills with pleasure and throbs with a fear.”

Hyde describes the rigidity that crept into perceptions of people of mixed descent during the 19th century. Some of the change reflected the growing number of non-Indians in what had been Indian country; the surging White population was able to impose its views upon the existing residents. Much was owed to the sharpening color line consequent to the increasing assertiveness of the enslaving South.

Amid the shift, people of mixed descent found themselves peculiarly betwixt and between. Special parcels of land — “half-breed tracts” or “mixed-blood reserves” — were set aside for them, affording them refuge both from Whites who considered them Indians and from Indians who judged them sellouts or spies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In her emphasis on women, Hyde leaves to other historians the careers of certain noted chiefs of mixed descent. William Weatherford of the Creeks, John Ross of the Cherokees and Quanah Parker of the Comanches guided their peoples during the painful transition to life under the government of the United States. All three survived the transition to become prominent under the new regime.

Modern America has often been unkind to people of mixed descent. “Half-breed and mixed-blood became toxic words, racial slurs aimed at denigrating and separating,” Hyde observes. “Until the 1970s, main streets of western towns welcomed visitors with signs reading ‘No Indians or Breeds Allowed.’” While Hyde approves the retirement of the offensive language — “Removing half-breed from the names of places and people feels right in the present,” she writes — she concedes that something is lost in the scrubbing. “Renaming Half-Breed Lake in Minnesota and Montana, and Half-Breed Road in Iowa and Nebraska, also covers up a long history of intermarriage,” she says. This fine book will help ensure that that history isn’t lost.

Born of Lakes and Plains

Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West

By Anne F. Hyde