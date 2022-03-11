You won’t find these facts in “Left Behind: The Democrats’ Failed Attempt to Solve Inequality,” Lily Geismer’s broadside against Clinton-era economic policy. A historian at Claremont McKenna College and a contributor to Jacobin and Dissent, Geismer wears her Sandersite politics on her sleeve. She wants the Democrats to “stop trying to make the market do good,” “stop trying to fuse the functions of the federal government with the private sector” and adopt a system in which the state alone furnishes generous social services and “well-paying jobs.”

Geismer calls these imperatives “lessons” to take from her book, but they read as assumptions she took to the book. Instead of a dispassionate, scholarly analysis of which Clinton-era policies worked and which failed — and the ledger shows examples on both sides — “Left Behind” offers ideology in the form of history, with scant power to convince anyone not aligned with her politics.

“Left Behind” isn’t the overview of Clinton-era economic policy suggested by its title and flap copy. The book deals mainly with the niche topic of microfinance — the practices, developed by the Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, of giving modest loans to small manufacturers and entrepreneurs in poor regions to help them accrue wealth. These practices caught Clinton’s attention when he was governor of Arkansas, and his White House drew upon them in devising some of its anti-poverty strategies. Geismer argues that these strategies (and related ideas, such as enterprise zones) had only a modest effect on poverty. This is probably the case, but then they constituted only a minor part of Clinton’s agenda, and Geismer strains to position them as central.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Reading “Left Behind,” I wondered if Geismer had planned to write a monograph on microfinance and, perhaps realizing its limited significance or appeal, decided to widen her lens with chapters on housing and education and a through-line about Clintonism’s failure. Whatever the book’s genesis, the result is uneven. The microfinance initiatives get chapter after chapter, while more important policy interventions are dealt with summarily or not at all.

Geismer’s target here isn’t just the Clinton White House but the whole movement within the post-1960s Democratic Party to face up to the economic inadequacy and political unpopularity of certain old-line left-liberal positions. After Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection — the Republicans’ third landslide in four elections — reformers founded the Democratic Leadership Council to rethink party orthodoxies. The DLC was influential in its day, and its story has been well told (see Kenneth Baer’s “Reinventing Democrats”). Geismer uses the DLC backstory chiefly as a way to inflate her critique of Clinton’s microfinance experiments into a more sweeping denunciation of the Democrats’ late-20th-century reorientation.

The DLC was, however, just one of many competing influences on Clinton, as Geismer acknowledges in passing. Accordingly, his programs were never pristine DLC blueprints but a hybrid of old and new, statist and market-oriented, liberal and centrist. Geismer unaccountably overlooks the many ways that the Clinton administration, in the teeth of fierce right-wing opposition, bolstered the social safety net and pursued redistributive approaches alongside market-based ones. She ignores Clinton’s 1993 tax hikes on the rich, opposed by every single Republican in Congress, and his 1996 minimum-wage increase. Briefly she cites the earned-income tax credit — a reverse income tax that helps the working poor — but only as a drawing-board idea. She never gets into how much, despite the GOP, Clinton managed to expand it or the profound difference it made.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You also wouldn’t know from “Left Behind” that one of Clinton’s greatest triumphs came in the 1995-96 budget battle when he defended Medicare and Medicaid — and staved off tax cuts favoring the wealthy — from Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who shut down the federal government twice trying to coerce the president. Nor would you learn about Clinton’s famous slogan “Save Social Security First” — something he managed to pull off in the face of GOP privatization efforts. Social Security and Medicare, needless to say, weren’t market-oriented DLC innovations but the linchpins of New Deal and Great Society anti-poverty programs.

Besides misportraying the Clinton philosophy and record, Geismer also conflates the underlying issues of poverty and inequality. This is a common mistake, yet still one to be avoided. As philosopher Harry Frankfurt explains, we abhor poverty not because some people have more than others but because some people don’t have enough. Sufficiency — not strict economic parity — is what a welfare state, or any good society, aspires to provide. To be sure, the widening wealth gaps of our times have created distinct problems, giving the upper classes readier access to high-quality education and health care and a louder political voice. But Geismer doesn’t tackle those knotty issues, the remedies for which we’re still struggling to find. On the contrary, she seems not to ponder the equality/sufficiency distinction at all.

Ironically, a valid criticism can be made of the Clinton administration on inequality. For while even the worst-off Americans saw their lots improve in the 1990s, wealth differentials also grew. The poor got richer, but the rich got richer by more. This was mainly because of the rising valuations of the housing and stock markets, not public policy. People with money to invest reaped rewards as those without much disposable income could not. In that environment, at least one Clinton move did help the ultrawealthy. In 1993 Clinton, in progressive fashion, vowed to cap executive salaries, limiting how much annual pay could count toward a corporate tax deduction. But, obeying the law of unintended consequences, companies began compensating their leaders with stock options — a far more lucrative payout.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Convinced from the start that the 1990s were catastrophic for the poor, Geismer omits a great deal of the decade’s economic reality. Only near the book’s end, describing a 1999 presidential visit to downtrodden East St. Louis, does she concede that “since 1993, the GDP had grown at an average of 3.5 percent annually, there were more than seventeen million new private sector jobs, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent (the lowest in twenty-nine years)” and other facts that contradict her thesis.

But even here, rather than crediting the biggest poverty reduction in decades, she astoundingly claims that Clinton’s policies caused the intractable hardship in long-immiserated regions like East St. Louis. She tops off this indictment by chiding Clinton for failing in 1999 to “seize the moment of prosperity and his high approval ratings as a chance to complete the unfinished liberal agenda of the War on Poverty.” Of course, the East St. Louis trip that she scorns was part of a campaign promoting efforts to do just that: complete the War on Poverty agenda, albeit with different tools than what other administrations had tried.

Geismer states that she didn’t want to write another history of conservatives and free-market economics. But since 1992, control of the White House and Congress has seesawed between the parties. Unavoidably, the Republicans are integral to the story. Geismer, angling for a negative verdict on the 1990s, cites statistics from 2018 and 2019. But these statistics speak to Clinton’s successors’ policies more than his own; after its Clinton-era lows, poverty surged back under George W. Bush, who, among other policy shifts, turbocharged Reaganite tax cuts and neglected urban community banks. Bush’s name appears in “Left Behind” twice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Every historian has political views. But historical scholarship must do more than promote a political agenda. It should understand, analyze and explain — in ways that will be plausible to readers of diverse perspectives — why figures in the past thought and acted as they did, what circumstances they faced, what effects their actions had. History, if it is to be more than mere advocacy, must show what was possible, and what was accomplished, in the distant and harsh political currents of the past.

David Greenberg is a professor of history and journalism at Rutgers University and a Cullman Center fellow at the New York Public Library.

Left Behind

The Democrats’ Failed Attempt to Solve Inequality

By Lily Geismer