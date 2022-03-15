While Biden touted many social spending initiatives — from early-childhood education to paid family leave — his framing proved noticeably different. Some of the most ambitious pieces of his earlier agenda disappeared completely, including expanded Medicare benefits. The president also embraced Clinton-era talk of reducing deficits and staving off inflation. “Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy,’ ” Biden explained. “I call it building a better America.”

His social proposals slashed, Biden continues to orchestrate what looks like the modern Infrastructure Presidency. His approach crested this past November, when the president signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, the supposed first step in his administration’s vow to rebuild the country’s middle class. Now it threatens to be the only step.

Governing through growth did not begin with Biden (or Bill Clinton). It’s a political path as old as Jim Crow. It’s also the surest road to even deeper racial and economic inequality, one that begins with politicians’ misguided faith in infrastructure.

In America, infrastructure performs political and economic miracles, not just by moving goods and services, but through its ability to deflect protest and political organizing, to liquidate Black wealth, to appease White voters weary of the demands of people of color and to shepherd costs and benefits — invisibly, swiftly — along racial lines.

It’s called structural racism, but infrastructural racism might be just as accurate, for it entails targeted devaluations of Black neighborhoods. It helps mortgage brokers underwrite housing segregation. It enables real estate agents and urban planners to carry out racial containment. It allows regulators to ignore landlord and merchant profiteering. And it emboldens the political class, all the while, to declare that infrastructure advances the common good.

The example perhaps most familiar to Americans today — “redlining” — arrived under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, the oft-invoked and fondly remembered granddaddy of bipartisan infrastructure compromises. “Red” neighborhoods, home to millions of African Americans, were also home to systematic real estate devaluation and dispossession. The Home Owners Loan Corp. gave out nearly $3 billion in loans for the purposes of refinancing mortgages, paying delinquent taxes and making home repairs and improvements. But African American mortgages were allowed to fail on a national scale, often bundled and sold off by foreclosing lenders to landlords and speculators.

This occurred amid new housing projects, school construction, social spending and miles of roadways laid. These efforts spilled forth scores of new government programs and agencies all operating in observance of Jim Crow principles. Meanwhile, the Roosevelt White House refused to take a policy position on lynching, employment discrimination or Black disenfranchisement lest it risk alienating White Southerners at the polls and in Congress.

None of the burdens placed on Black America represented unforeseen costs. They originated in political calculations.

Consider the experience of Dicie Griffith, a 77-year-old Black woman who, in 1942, owned a small farm in Harriman, Tenn., just west of Knoxville. According to local reports, Griffith had her eight-acre farm snatched away for an amount 10 times less than its value. White agents wielding federal dollars under-appraised and grabbed her land by forging her signature. She tried to fight back, but a big government project was coming through — the Manhattan Project, and everybody thought it was a good idea.

Divested Black property owners lucky enough to find work in the new atomic facilities in Tennessee were soon concentrated into segregated one-room government-built shacks in Oak Ridge.

Infrastructure’s racial magic was perhaps at its strongest in the 1950s and 1960s. That period saw a courageous movement against racism swell up, met by an equally sustained effort to tamp it down. While much of the struggle occurred in the legal arena or in the theater of public opinion, some White Americans’ defense of “tradition” devolved into political violence and threatened local economies.

White terrorism in the South, for instance, inspired appalled Americans to cancel trips to the Carolina coast, to redirect investments away from Mississippi and to coordinate boycotts of citrus products from Florida.

In response, Dixie’s White technocrats perfected the magic of infrastructure. They shaped federal spending into agricultural subsidies, military contracts and a few well-placed roads through “Colored Only” districts. Cities like Atlanta deployed boosters to fabricate entirely new identities — “The City Too Busy to Hate.” Savvy Southern governors used funds set aside by a weak 1957 Civil Rights Act to publicize the benefits of highway construction and urban renewal.

The White South also purchased Black buy-in with promises that infrastructure projects would ease racial integration and sweep away Southern slumlords. The U.S. Interstate Highway System and urban renewal did not reach the far corners of the Jim Crow South until the Black Freedom Struggle entered its most massive direct action phase. That’s not a coincidence. Brokered deals — around urban development, housing and infrastructure — drowned out Black demands for tenants’ rights protections and calls for prosecutions against absentee landlords and profiteers.

For more than two decades, Black and White Southerners doused the potential fires of Black protest under miles of concrete.

This embodied infrastructure’s true magic: its power to defuse demands for racial justice while preserving America’s segregated landscape. Infrastructure’s ability to hide in plain sight — to always seem like common sense — is also what makes its racism so hard to identify, root out and run against.

Today, Biden’s infrastructure bill appears to many to meet the definition of good politics. Symbolically, infrastructure conjures images of big dams, ribbons of highway and a “can-do” America. Politically, it promises to restore faith in government. Economically, infrastructure seems to provide the path to growth and prosperity.

As so often in the past, Biden and his allies, including the Congressional Black Caucus, have labored to tout the benefits of infrastructure for the Black community. One of their left-leaning promises was to set-aside racial justice moneys within Biden’s infrastructure package. A full $1 billion had been earmarked to “reconnect communities” bisected by highways and other forms of 20th-century racist engineering. “Obviously,” attested Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in November, “racism … went into those design choices.” He continued, “I don’t think we have anything to lose by confronting that simple reality.”

Yet facing a political massacre in the midterm elections, Biden made no promises in his State of the Union to redress past or present racial and economic injustice, and mentioned nothing about the threat of right-wing terrorism (though he did make an emphatic plea for passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act). Rather, Biden’s speech vowed to make infrastructure the backbone of his presidency. “We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks,” the president averred, taking a swipe at his predecessor. “We’re now talking about an infrastructure decade!”

Perhaps the president’s expansive infrastructural vision prompted him to create an interagency task force on discriminatory devaluations of Black-owned homes. (In recent years, Black homeowners, by one report, have lost more than $156 billion in wealth to racist devaluation.) And Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), after a recent Justice Department filing, has vowed to advance legislation finally protecting non-White homeowners from racist appraisal.

But such gestures threaten to be merely symbolic. Task forces have no enforcement power. The Waters proposal might well be doomed if Democrats suffer projected congressional losses in November. The $1 billion promised for “reconnecting communities” may devolve into a slush fund for gentrification. The existing infrastructure bill contains, in fact, no enforcement measures to prevent that or any of the accompanying under-appraisals, forced evictions, police brutality or countless other hardships that have historically followed the federally funded up-zoning of Black communities.