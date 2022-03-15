In a rhetorical battle where World War II looms large for both sides, it is not surprising that the concept of genocide has now been drawn in as well. While the world asks itself if “never again” is now, the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, invoked that phrase and the memory of the Holocaust on Twitter while lobbying for punitive sanctions against Russia. Putin, for his part, has issued the baseless claim that Ukraine has committed genocide against ethnic Russians. Both sides are misusing the term, albeit for fundamentally different reasons.

Now, as the war drags into its fourth week, Ukrainian authorities have brought a formal allegation of genocide against Russia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). President Volodymyr Zelensky has termed the bombing of a maternity hospital “the final proof that what is happening is genocide of Ukrainians.” His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has gone a step further, alleging that “Ukrainians are falling victim to Russia’s evil war just as the Jews fell victim to Nazis who wanted to eradicate all Jews. The Russian invaders are motivated and instructed to commit acts of genocide against Ukrainians.” While violations of International Humanitarian Law and most likely war crimes are taking place, genocide is not occurring — yet.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As we await the position of the International Court, it is critical to take a step back from the fiery rhetoric and consider the stakes. Whether genocide is taking place in Ukraine should not be dismissed as a purely semantic or academic argument over terminology. The manner in which we approach mass atrocities in the current war will have implications for our reaction to genocide both now and in the future. We cannot afford to get this wrong. As international law expert William A. Schabas has said, “genocide is, first and foremost, a legal concept.” It is tempting to react emotionally, but the term does have a definition; in this case, the most relevant is that of the U.N. Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in 1948. Misapplying it risks weakening its efficacy now and in the future.

It is, perhaps, not surprising that some would be tempted to misunderstand the United Nation’s 1948 definition. First, the meaning of the seemingly straightforward elements of the definition represents the tip of a historical iceberg of precedent and jurisprudence that may not be obvious to lay people. For example, while that definition includes the words “serious bodily or mental harm,” this and other elements are not prosecuted in the absence of mass killing. Second, crimes against humanity and war crimes are frequently confused with genocide. Crimes against humanity encompass a lot more actions and, importantly, do not require targeting against a specific group; rather, a crime against humanity distinguishes itself based primarily on the scale or systematic nature of the crime.

This element of discrimination of a particular group is a central tenet as seen in genocides like those of Armenia, the Holocaust, Rwanda, Cambodia, Darfur, Bosnia and Indonesia, as well as, historically, in the genocides of Indigenous populations in the United States, Africa and Australia. All of these genocides contained systematic killing measures against individual members of specific groups based solely on their membership in that group. This is not taking place at the moment in Ukraine. Put another way, had Ukraine surrendered militarily, would Russia be killing Ukrainian civilians? (The answer may be yes, but we have not seen such executions yet.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Zelensky and others are not the only ones who have misconstrued crimes against humanity as genocide, though much of this remains in the historical realm rather than that of actual law. For example, crimes of Joseph Stalin’s regime and even the Holodomor (the human-made famine in Ukraine in the 1930s) are disputed as to whether they constitute genocide or crimes against humanity.

Putin’s war is a violation of international law, and it seems clear that his military has, indeed, violated the laws of war by killing civilians. However, Zelensky and his supporters mistake war crimes for genocide in an understandable (but unnecessary) attempt to retain the moral high ground. The U.N. definition requires the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” A further clarification by the ICJ in 1951 stated that genocide involved “a denial of the right of existence of entire human groups.” This expansive requirement is not met in Ukraine. Indeed, at least some of the criminal acts seem to be indiscriminate. After all, the deputy mayor of Mariupol reported that half of the civilians killed by Russian bombs were precisely the Russian-origin Ukrainians that Putin claimed to be liberating.

More recently, the International Criminal Tribunal for Yugoslavia ruled in 2004 that “it is well established that where a conviction for genocide relies on the intent to destroy a protected group ‘in part,’ the part must be a substantial part of that group.” Every human death is a tragedy, but neither the number nor the nature of their deaths is genocidal at this point. That said, there are already statutes in place to prosecute Russia for these crimes, including the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions. Noting that genocide is not yet occurring in Ukraine is emphatically not absolving Russians of their guilt or letting them off the hook.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But what are the implications of conflating war crimes and other violations of International Humanitarian Law with genocide?

First, a failure to properly apply the law here might actually hamper prosecution of genocidal acts should Russia engage in them later. Western scholars and politicians rightly dismissed Putin’s outlandish allegations of genocide as unfounded and ridiculous. Reacting emotionally and applying genocide incorrectly against Russia risks devaluing the crime as merely atrocity propaganda of the kind witnessed in World War I and as a rhetorical device rather than a legal instrument.

Second, this watering down of the crime could weaken its gravity in future conflicts involving the victimization of civilians. One reason that formally claiming genocide carries such weight is that nations take this step often as the last step in an escalating response. There are, of course, cynical and self-serving reasons for this, too, but an official pronouncement of ongoing genocide still carries power. Expanding its definition or allowing it to become a propaganda device would be detrimental in the future.

Finally, claiming genocide prematurely could have implications regarding intervention in the war. Increasingly, an obligation of U.N. member states to intervene when genocide occurs has been gaining traction. At the 2005 U.N. World Summit, more than 170 nations unanimously endorsed this “Responsibility to Protect” (R2P). As recently as 2019, the United States expressed its support for that resolution. Therefore, an improper allegation of genocide is a double-edged sword. Robust intervention when genocide is not taking place risks invalidating R2P as an emerging principle of international law. Conversely, failing to act when genocide has been declared has the same effect.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement