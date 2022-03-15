The first international body to begin proceedings was the International Court of Justice — established by the U.N. Charter in 1945, with a mandate to settle disputes between countries. In a Feb. 26 filing, Ukraine alleges that Russia both planned to commit genocide and is doing so by deliberately killing Ukrainians because of their nationality. It also makes the more novel argument that Russia violated the convention by falsely claiming, as a reason for starting the war, that Ukraine was committing genocide.

If the ICJ rules in favor of Ukraine, it could order Russia to stop military operations, reinstate prewar borders and compensate Ukraine for damage — with one immense caveat: The ICJ relies on the U.N. Security Council to enforce its judgments. Russia, a permanent member of the council, can veto enforcement. Russia, moreover, has some support from other members of the council: India and China abstained from a U.N. vote demanding Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine. Even if Russia weren’t on the Security Council, the size of its army and its status as a nuclear power could preclude enforcement. Nonetheless, even an unenforced ICJ judgment would symbolically affirm such important norms as Ukraine’s right to territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the protection of civilians during wartime. That may seem cold comfort to Ukrainians, but a finding could help maintain international resolve to keep pressure on Russia.

Ukraine also is pursuing accountability via the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals and not states. On Feb. 28, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he would investigate suspected atrocities in Ukraine. This court, created by the Rome Statute in 1998 and operational since 2002, has jurisdiction over 123 member countries. Although Ukraine is not a member, it has accepted ICC jurisdiction to investigate people accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide within its borders.

Other attempts to hold nationals of ICC nonmember states accountable have been ineffectual — especially where world powers are concerned. The United States, for example, which is not an ICC member, has for years rejected the court’s jurisdiction over U.S. personnel, including for suspected abuses during the war in Afghanistan (which is an ICC member). The court has effectively abandoned the U.S. side of the investigation, to the dismay of global justice advocates.

But going after citizens of Russia, a major power, may help to restore some of the legitimacy that the ICC has lost for its alleged favoring of superpowers. Indeed, the ICC has the support of dozens of countries to investigate atrocities linked to Russians. Even if Russian officers and soldiers never stand trial before the court, indictments could make them the targets of travel bans and other sanctions. Traveling abroad, in any case, would make them vulnerable to arrest by ICC member states such as France and Germany, which are obligated to arrest court fugitives under the Rome Statute.

Finally, Ukraine has brought a case to the European Court of Human Rights. This court has a mandate to examine violations of the 1959 European Convention on Human Rights by members of the Council of Europe, an organization that includes Ukraine and Russia. On March 1, the court granted an interim measure, ordering Russia to cease military attacks against civilians and provide unimpeded access to humanitarian aid. The attacks continue, though, and Russia has failed to respect the humanitarian “corridors” to which it agreed. Still, as Ukrainians continue to record videos of bombings of civilians in such cities as Kyiv and Kharkiv, the evidence against Russia mounts — and it would be meaningful for the court to make Russian misconduct part of the international-law record.

Some prominent figures in the West — former British prime minister Gordon Brown among them — have called for an ad hoc tribunal to prosecute the crime of unjustified military aggression, over which the other courts lack authority. A special tribunal would allow the United States, specifically, to sidestep the ICC and avoid accusations of hypocrisy, since it has long argued that the court lacks jurisdiction over nonmember nationals.

What is next? In a break with the past, all three courts are acting decisively: Hearings have started at the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court investigation is moving at a clip after being frozen for over a year, and the European Court has declared it has reason to believe Russian forces are committing atrocities, something it has been slow to do in the past.