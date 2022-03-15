The biblical character of Esther plays a starring role in the eponymous book that is chanted that evening and again the next day. She is the orphaned Disney princess, an attractive young woman who, after winning a beauty contest to become queen of Persia, courageously acts to save her people. In Jewish tradition, she is also a complicated figure, both obedient and bold, who grows from clueless to cunning when forced to hide her identity as an endangered minority in the royal court. Only Mordechai, her adoptive father, knows who she truly is and persuades her to act against the vizier Haman, who plots to kill all the Jews and ends up in the gallows instead.

It’s a messy story. Some modern feminists argue the true heroine is not Esther, but her predecessor, Vashti, who refused to obey the king and probably lost her life because of it. Both Esther and Mordechai engage in questionable behavior to achieve their goals, and the book’s violent coda — when the Jews kill 75,000 Persians, supposedly in self-defense — remains controversial. Nonetheless, in the end, Purim is celebrated as a happy tale of communal survival.

But over the centuries, the Esther story has come to represent a different sort of tale for many Christians — as other Jewish texts and rituals have been repurposed by evangelicals. This story is often stripped of its innate complexities to focus on Esther herself, as someone who is explicitly chosen to carry out God’s will (even though the name of God does not appear anywhere in the Hebrew text). Esther has evolved to become a secret stand-in for the divine purpose, used by leaders to justify their political decisions and to imply that God is on their side, even if the rest of us can’t see it.

No surprise, then, that in this polarizing climate, the politicization of Esther continues to even radical extremes. Christian evangelical women have long looked up to Esther as a symbol of appropriately behaved women’s empowerment. The term “Esther moment” has come to represent a moment when an unlikely woman is chosen by God to speak truth to power.

“The Bible makes it clear that Esther was placed in her influential position ‘for such a time as this’ — God’s purpose was accomplished through Esther in the dangerous and uncertain time in which she lived,” Peggy Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women of America, a socially conservative evangelical Christian women’s political group, said in an email. “Like Esther, we believe God uses willing and courageous women like us to accomplish His purposes on earth.”

But some take the notion further. The “Esther moment” was invoked by a protester at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to describe the religious fervor propelling her and others in a fight of “good versus evil.” Others seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have also claimed the mantle of that moment.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo is just one acolyte who portrayed former president Donald Trump as a modern-day embodiment of Esther during Trump’s administration. In a 2019 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network in Jerusalem, Pompeo was asked whether Trump was “raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?”

“As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible,” Pompeo replied. And then: “I am confident that the Lord is at work here.”

Esther is, according to Jo Carruthers, a professor at Lancaster University in Great Britain, “a character type that can be applied at will.” This malleability dates back to antiquity, when the original Hebrew book, also known as the Masoretic Text and probably written in the 4th century B.C., was later amended to include religious elements obviously absent from the original version. In the new edition, known variously as the Greek or Septuagint Text and written a couple of centuries later, God’s presence is now explicit. Esther becomes a pious Jewess who disdains her marriage to the king (a non-Jew), eats only kosher food and does not drink wine used for libations to pagan gods. And more: Mordechai dreams and prays. Non-Jews are circumcised.

In this version, “Esther is portrayed as more conventionally religious. It is explicitly more theological in nature,” Jon D. Levenson, professor of Jewish studies at Harvard University, explained in an interview.

Roman Catholics and Greek Orthodox Christians codified the additions; ironically, Protestants initially did not and Jews, of course, have always stuck to the original text. But over time, Esther was embraced in Protestant writings, says Carruthers, who published “The Politics of Purim” in 2020. Queen Elizabeth I of England was likened to Esther. So was the Scottish nationalist figure Flora MacDonald.

There is, Carruthers said in an email, “a huge difference between Jewish and Christian interpretation (and evident in evangelical circles) between a book where God is absent for Jews largely, and where God is not only present but interventionist for Catholics and evangelical Christians. The fact that it’s the only book of the Bible with no divine reference has made it an important book in post-Holocaust Jewish theology.”

But this complexity is precisely what’s lost when the Esther story is simplistically superimposed on contemporary politics. “It’s become almost like a meme, to do this heroic, righteous thing,” observed Timothy Beal, professor of religion at Case Western Reserve University. Beal grew up in evangelical culture, though he is not part of it now. “In that context, Esther was the model of the deferential, beautiful, faithful woman,” he recalled. “The emphasis is on her being a good girl, pious, working within the system.”

That model still remains for activists like Nance at CWA, who said she often thinks of Esther “when I sit across that table from a man or woman with great power, whether the president, a senator or a wealthy business leader. In that moment, I think that no matter what happens, I must make an appeal for the lives of the least of these.”

Nance and her organization disavowed the violence committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 (though she did equate what happened there with the racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wis.). Others have taken this biblical model of speaking truth to power as justification for overturning an election. One is Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator running for governor, who has been subpoenaed by the congressional committee looking into the Capitol attacks. He has likened his political agenda to the Book of Esther. In May, he told the New Yorker that “’if we get the call, we’re not going to stand away from our Esther moment.’” (He did not respond to questions from The Washington Post.)

