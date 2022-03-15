The criminal decision to attack Ukraine will cost everyone in Russia — though not as much as it will cost Ukrainians. Among the Russians who will suffer the most are the members of the country’s most globalized and open generation ever: “generation Putin,” people born either right before he became prime minister in 1999 or shortly after. These people have known only Putin as the ruler of Russia, and now they’ll see him taking away their future and aspirations.

That generation is suddenly stuck in the middle of the backlash to Putin’s invasion. The University of Tartu, in Estonia, is restricting applications from Russia and Belarus because of the sanctions. Some American officials are pushing to do the same thing in the United States, with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) suggesting “kicking every Russian student out of the United States” in response to the war.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That would be counterproductive — handing Putin a propaganda win and alienating precisely the people who are likeliest to turn against him. The war has prompted some in the West to argue that all Russians are to blame for Putin’s war, that we are all guilty. Even if that’s true, the youngest generation is the least complicit. And cutting off Russia’s future ties to the West in the name of punishing Putin will only make the existing problems worse.

These are the people who are being detained in antiwar rallies across Russia and then kicked out of their universities for protesting the invasion. This is the generation that saw the popular leader Alexei Navalny arrested a year ago, and that now must live with a potential 15-year jail sentence for spreading “fake news” about Russia’s war. And ultimately this is the generation that will have to rebuild the country once this regime is no more and Russia has a chance to start anew. But for now, they are facing an increasingly repressive government that sees enemies in anyone who dares to question Putin’s war of aggression. This digital-native generation is the least subject to propaganda (they largely don’t watch TV for their news) and thus a major cause of concern for the Russian authorities in times of war and economic hardship.

The students who protested in St. Petersburg or were detained in Novosibirsk in recent days did not have the chance to pack their bags and leave for Armenia or Turkey, as some other Russians did — they will have to persevere through the worst years Russia has seen since the fall of the Soviet Union. The regime will certainly attempt to break their spirit, to arrest the most active and ambitious, and to keep the rest in line with fear.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One way to make it harder for Putin is to deny him the chance to convince young Russians that there is no hope and they are alone. It is in the interest of the West to communicate the idea that a Russia without Putin — a democratic Russia — will be welcomed back to the global community after it deals with the crimes that Putin has committed. Russians need a vision in which their nation isn’t a permanent pariah state.

There is no coming back with Putin as president. They know that. We all know that. But can this generation of Russian youths hope that once Putin is gone, the West will give them a chance at redemption and offer a future — the vision of which can keep them going today?

Putin’s Russia cannot be defeated in war: It is a nuclear power with the most warheads in the world. The regime can be changed only by a popular protest, a coup or an act of God. There will be no occupation forces like in Germany in 1945 for de-Putinization or external control. If the West wants to defeat Putin, sanctions are not nearly enough: It needs allies within. Russia’s youth are the most natural ally of all. If they do not accept the new reality that faces them — if they keep their protests going and do not lose heart — they might be able to keep Putin’s remaining term short.